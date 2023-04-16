Last updated on .From the section Counties

James Anderson trapped his old England captain Alastair Cook LBW twice in the match

LV= County Championship Division One, The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day four): Lancashire 207: Bell 60 & 351-7 dec: Jennings 96, Hartley 73*, Bell 56 Essex 219: Critchley 78; Anderson 4-70 & 128-4: Westley 43; Bailey 2-28 Essex (8 pts) drew with Lancashire (8 pts) Scorecard

Essex captain Tom Westley weighed anchor for two and three-quarter hours to deny Lancashire a County Championship Division One victory at Chelmsford.

Westley faced 120 balls in scoring 43 as Essex batted for two sessions to save the game.

Lancashire had set a nominal target of 340 in 68 overs after scoring 184 runs in the 28-over morning session, of which 137 came in the final 15 overs.

The big-hitting trio of Tom Hartley (73 not out), Colin de Grandhomme (38) and Tom Bailey (25 not out) hammered nine sixes between them.

But Essex did not rise to the bait, as they settled for a draw from a game that had lost 103 overs because of the weather.

They had reached 128-4 from 58 overs when handshakes were exchanged, both teams taking eight points.

Of greater significance from an England perspective, James Anderson bowled 13 overs in bite-sized spells on the first leg of his domestic warm-up tour ahead of the Ashes.

While not as venomous as in Essex's first innings, England's premier seamer still had the opposition playing and missing with some regularity - and he trapped Alastair Cook lbw for the second time in the match.

Match report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.