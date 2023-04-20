Nick Gubbins' century for Hampshire was his 14th in first-class cricket

LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day one) Hampshire 287-4: Gubbins 125, Vince 104*; White 2-68 Northamptonshire: Yet to bat Northants 1pt, Hampshire 1pt Match scorecard

Nick Gubbins and James Vince scored centuries as Hampshire punished fielding lapses by Northants after being put in on day one at Wantage Road.

The visitors finished day one on 287-4, with Vince benefitting from a dropped catch by Ben Sanderson at long leg earlier in his innings to finish 104 not out.

He put on 198 with Gubbins - breaking a 96-year-old club third-wicket record stand against Northamptonshire - who looked assured in making 125 off 249 balls.

In the end, it took a superb catch to remove him as Ricardo Vasconcelos swooped to his left at slip after Gubbins was surprised by a Jack White delivery, which bounced a little more than he expected.

It was in marked contrast to the efforts of the home cordon earlier in the day when Felix Organ was put down three times in a sketchy 38.

Luke Procter opted to bowl first after winning the toss and was rewarded in only the second over as Gareth Berg gathered an edge from Fletcha Middleton to give White his first success, the Hampshire opener departing for a duck.

But Gubbins and Organ added 70 for the second wicket before the latter was finally sent on his way, caught behind off Berg by Lewis McManus.

The home side had to wait 59 overs for their next success as Gubbins and Vince showed their class and experience despite breezy conditions, with the former whipping Chris Tremain for his ninth boundary to reach 50 for the third time this season.

Tremain was the unlucky man when Vince top-edged an attempted pull which Sanderson failed to take, and, after Gubbins went to his hundred from 206 balls, he followed suit from 167 with a boundary off White.

When Gubbins finally departed, James Fuller hit a couple of fours before advancing down the wicket to loft Sanderson for the game's first six.

It was his final scoring stroke, though, as the Northants seamer bowled him to bring in youngster Tom Prest, drafted into the Hampshire team in place of the injured Keith Barker.

Prest only faced one ball before the light closed in and the umpires took the players off.