Last updated on .From the section Counties

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day one) Durham 382-6 (96 overs): Robinson 73, Jones 69, Borthwick 59, Carse 53* Glamorgan: Yet to bat Glamorgan 2 pts, Durham 3 pts Match scorecard

Ollie Robinson's aggressive 73 was the highlight of a strong Durham batting performance as they reached 382-6 after being put in by Glamorgan.

Michael Jones (69) and Scott Borthwick (59) gave Durham a solid start with Brydon Carse adding a late 50.

The visitors batted consistently down the order on an easy-paced pitch.

Timm van der Gugten (2-60) was the pick of a toiling home attack while Marnus Labuschagne also claimed two wickets with off-spin.

David Lloyd was left ruing his decision to put Durham in, despite the usual whole-hearted effort from Australian quick bowler Michael Neser, like Labuschagne playing his first game of the county season.

Durham were without England prospect Matty Potts, with the paceman left out in the third match of the season after talks with the ECB about his workload.

Alex Lees, who hit 182 not out in his last visit to Cardiff, was the only wicket to fall in the first session of a bright and breezy day as he was given leg-before to van der Gugten for 24.

Borthwick was dropped at slip on two, but he and Jones got over some early shaky moments to build a solid foundation for the visitors.

The second-wicket pair looked in complete control later in their stand of 117 until hard-working Aussie paceman Michael Neser induced Borthwick to clip one to Labuschagne at mid-wicket.

Labuschagne, who has switched from leg-spin to off-spin, then won an lbw decision against Jones on 69 as the batter missed a reverse sweep, although the Durham camp thought the ball pitched outside leg stump.

David Bedingham also looked set when he was caught off Dan Douthwaite at mid-wicket for 28, almost inevitably by a diving Labuschagne, and Graham Clark soon edged van der Gugten behind as Glamorgan fought back.

Former Kent wicket-keeper Robinson reached the quickest half-century of the innings off just 58 balls and celebrated by smashing the suffering Harry Podmore for a straight six before falling to Labuschagne.

But number nine batter Brydon Carse (53 not out) hit powerfully in a valuable stand of 81 with Liam Trevaskis (41 not out) to strengthen Durham's grip in the evening sunshine.