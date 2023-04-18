Last updated on .From the section Cricket

David Warner averaged just 9.50 across 10 innings in the 2019 Ashes, including three ducks and a top score of 61

David Warner has been included in the Australia squad for the World Test Championship final against India and the first two Ashes Tests with England.

Warner, 36, has one century in his last 19 Tests but keeps his place after recovering from an elbow injury he suffered against India in February.

Marcus Harris, Matt Renshaw and Usman Khawaja are the other opening batters.

Australia play India at the Oval on 7 June before Ashes Tests at Edgbaston and Lord's.

The Ashes series concludes with Tests at Headingley, Old Trafford and The Oval in July.

Warner has a career batting average of 45.57 but averaged just 9.50 during his last series in England in 2019, while his double century against South Africa in December is the only time he has reached three figures in the last three years.

"Not specifically to Dave, but I think we'll get through that Test championship and then start to have a look at what it looks like," said chairman of selectors George Bailey.

"Different opposition, different surface. We'll work through that."

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh returns to the squad for the first time since 2019 as back-up to Cameron Green, while England-born wicketkeeper Josh Inglis will provide cover for Alex Carey.

Pat Cummins will once again captain the side with Steve Smith, who averaged 110.57 in the 2019 Ashes, as vice-captain.

Cummins is one of just four frontline seam bowlers in the squad along with Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland.

Bailey added that the selectors would reassess the squad before the final three Ashes with Sean Abbott and Michael Neser, who are playing county cricket for Surrey and Glamorgan respectively, potential seam bowling options.

Batter Peter Handscomb and spinners Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson and Matt Kuhnemann have been left out from the squad which toured India in February and March.

Bailey says Australia do not fear England and will focus on their own game despite England's fine form under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

England had won only one of their previous 17 Tests when Stokes and McCullum were appointed last spring, including a 4-0 Ashes series defeat down under, but have since won 10 of their past 12 matches by playing an ultra-aggressive, attacking style of cricket.

"I'm not sure we have feared teams in the past, clearly they are playing some really good cricket so we will deal with that as you do with any team when you get there, but I think our focus will be primarily on the way that we want to play," said Bailey.

Australia squad

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.