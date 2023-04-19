T20 World Cup: Scotland v Ireland is Europe qualifier finale in Edinburgh
Scotland and Ireland will meet in the final match as Edinburgh prepares to host the Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier (from 20-28 July).
The top two from a round-robin event progress to the 2024 tournament in West Indies and USA.
Austria, Denmark, Germany, Italy, and Jersey are the other teams competing at the Grange and Goldenacre grounds.
The Netherlands have already qualified after finishing fourth in their Super 12 group at the 2022 T20 World Cup.
Ireland were fifth in the other section, while Scotland failed to progress from the first round despite a win against West Indies.
In 2021, Scotland reached the Super 12's for the first time but lost all five matches.
Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier schedule
Thursday 20 July
Jersey v Austria 10:30 - Grange CC
Italy v Ireland 10:30 - Goldenacre
Scotland v Germany 15:30 - Goldenacre
Friday 21 July
Denmark v Ireland 10:30 - Grange CC
Germany v Austria 10:30 - Goldenacre
Scotland v Jersey 15:30 - Grange CC
Sunday 23 July
Austria v Ireland 10:30 - Grange CC
Italy v Jersey 10:30 - Goldenacre
Denmark v Germany 15:30 - Grange CC
Monday 24 July
Scotland v Italy 10:30 - Grange CC
Denmark v Austria 10:30 - Goldenacre
Jersey v Ireland 15:30 - Goldenacre
Tuesday 25 July
Italy v Denmark 10:30 - Grange CC
Scotland v Austria 10:30 - Goldenacre
Germany v Jersey 15:30 - Grange CC
Thursday 27 July
Scotland v Denmark 10:30 - Grange CC
Ireland v Germany 10:30 - Goldenacre
Italy v Austria 15:30 - Goldenacre
Friday 28 July
Germany v Italy 10:30 - Grange CC
Denmark v Jersey 10:30 - Goldenacre
Scotland v Ireland 15:30 - Grange CC