Mickey Arthur previously coached Pakistan from 2016 to 2019

Derbyshire head of cricket Mickey Arthur will lead Pakistan at this year's ICC Men's World Cup.

Arthur, 54, turned down the offer of a second spell as Pakistan coach in January, having signed a contract extension with Derbyshire until 2025.

The South African started a consultant role with Pakistan earlier this month but has now agreed to be their team director alongside his Derbyshire role.

"I need that adrenaline rush," Arthur told BBC Radio Derby.

"I've found the long winters hard here because I wake up for matchday."

Arthur, who was in charge of Pakistan from 2016 to 2019 when they became the top-ranked Test side, will also lead Pakistan during a three-Test tour of Australia this winter before returning to Derby.

"The lure of them wanting me to help them was too good to turn down," he added.

"I wouldn't have done it if I couldn't have given Derbyshire 100% commitment, which Pakistan have agreed to.

"It doesn't affect my role at Derbyshire at all and wouldn't affect any performance.

"If I didn't feel I could give Pakistan the same level of commitment I certainly wouldn't have taken it. I've looked at schedules and it's very doable."

Arthur has met up with the players in Pakistan during New Zealand's ongoing white-ball tour of the country, before he returns for Derbyshire's next County Championship Division Two game against Durham on 27 April.

He said he is already "heavily involved" in Pakistan's selection, as well as having put together their support staff.

Former Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq left the role earlier this year after his contract expired and is now New Zealand assistant coach.

Pakistan were beaten by England in the final of the Men's T20 World Cup in November and then had a poor season at home where they won only one match.

They were swept 3-0 by England in their Test series, drew both Tests with New Zealand and then lost the one-day international series 2-1 to the Black Caps.

Arthur, who has also coached South Africa, Australia and Sri Lanka, did not have his Pakistan contract renewed in 2019 after the side failed to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

Derbyshire chief executive Ryan Duckett said the county would remain Arthur's "main focus".

He added: "A coach of Mickey's calibre will naturally attract attention; however I am delighted by his continued dedication to his role, the group of players and club as a whole."

Arthur said Derbyshire is "a really special project" that he sees as a "long-term commitment" and that he has not yet "even scratched the surface" of where he wants to take the club.