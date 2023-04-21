Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Craig Young celebrates taking the wicket of Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor at Stormont last year

Ireland pace bowler Craig Young is back in the squad for the three-game one-day international series against Bangladesh at Chelmsford next month.

Young returns from injury while Josh Little, who has been playing in the Indian Premier League, is also back.

Conor Olphert, Matthew Humphreys and Ross Adair are not available because of examinations or work commitments.

If the Irish do not win 3-0, they must travel to Zimbabwe in June for the 50-over World Cup Qualifier.

Ireland will be out for revenge in these games, part of the World Cup Super League, external-link after a 2-0 ODI defeat by the Tigers on their tour of Bangladesh last month.

The matches will be played on 9, 12 and 14 May.

"After a tough tour to Bangladesh last month, the lads will be keen to show their talent and skills in more familiar conditions," said Irish men's selector Andrew White.

"And with potential world cup qualification on the line, they will need no additional motivation to succeed."

Ireland squad: Andrew Balbirnie (capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.