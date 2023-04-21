Keaton Jennings has now made 26 first-class centuries - five of them against Somerset, including last summer's career-best 318

LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day two) Somerset 441: Abell 151, Rew 117, Leach 40*; Anderson 5-76 Lancashire 302-1 (59 overs): Jennings 124*, Wells 82, Bohannon 73* Lancashire (4 pts) trail Somerset (3 pts) by 139 runs with 9 wickets remaining Match scorecard

Keaton Jennings piled more agony on Somerset's bowlers with a flawless century as Lancashire hit back strongly day two at Taunton.

Having notched a career-best 318 against Somerset at Southport last season, the Lancashire captain cruised to 124 not out at the close, out of a total of 302-1, well supported by Luke Wells (82) and Josh Bohannon, who is on 73.

That was in reply to Somerset, who started the day on 311-4, being bowled out for 441 all out.

Overnight centurions Tom Abell (151) and James Rew (117) both went on to make career-best scores, while England's James Anderson continued his pre-Ashes series warm-up by taking three more wickets to finish with 5-76 from 28 overs.

The day began well for Lancashire with two quick wickets, when Anderson had Rew caught behind with only three added to his overnight score before pinning Lewis Gregory lbw for five.

A cut single by Abell off Anderson took Somerset to a third batting point, while Lancashire had to be content with two bowling points as the 110th over ended with the score on 356-6.

When Kasey Aldridge edged Anderson to first slip it meant a 54th first-class five-wicket haul for the 40-year-old.

Somerset skipper Abell guided a four to third man off George Balderson to reach 150, equalling his previous best first-class score but, having batted for 14 minutes short of seven hours, he moved across his stumps to fall lbw to Balderson.

At 370-8, the hosts looked like falling short of 400. But Jack Leach's quality innings of 40 not out, packed with sweetly-timed orthodox shots, helped the last two wickets add 71.

Keaton Jennings and Josh Bohannon's second wicket stand has so far reached 148

Somerset, deprived of injured new ball pairing Craig Overton and Josh Davey, then struggled as Wells and Jennings put on 154 for the first wicket.

Jennings was largely content to play a supporting role as Wells tucked into Leach in particular until he surrendered his wicket in the over before tea, clipping a short ball from Jack Brooks off his hips to backward square leg.

There was no respite for Leach at the start of the final session as Bohannon launched him for six with his first scoring stroke, then followed up with another over mid-wicket.

After Somerset lost Aldridge with cramp midway through his ninth over, Jennings moved serenely to a chanceless hundred off 158 balls.

And, it was a relief to the home attack when, having put on a further 148, the umpires ended play for the day 10 overs early, with the floodlights on, because of bad light.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network