Ben Duckett struck 177 for Notts at Lord's to put his side in a strong position

LV= County Championship Division One, Lord's (day two) Nottinghamshire 364: Duckett 177, Hameed 55; Bamber 4-89 Middlesex 111-2: Stoneman 60* Nottinghamshire 3 pts, Middlesex 3 pts Match scorecard

Mark Stoneman struck an unbeaten half-century as Middlesex's under-pressure top order produced defiant resistance on a truncated second day against Nottinghamshire.

The former England opener had endured a tough start back in Division One with only 27 runs in four innings, but played confidently from the get-go, with his 60 not out containing 10 fours.

Pieter Malan though fell lbw to Stuart Broad from what proved to be the last ball of the day, as Middlesex closed on 111-2, still 253 behind.

Earlier, England's current opener, Ben Duckett, stretched his overnight 119 to 177 in a Nottinghamshire total of 364. Ethan Bamber was the pick of the home attack with 4-89, while Ryan Higgins returned 2-50.

Rain meant play began at 14:00 BST and Higgins initially frustrated Duckett and Steven Mullaney, but Martin Andersson was hit out of the attack by Duckett in three expensive overs and when he gave way to Luke Hollmann, Mullaney struck the leg-spinner for a towering six.

Duckett twice drove the new ball back past Toby Roland-Jones for four, but the Middlesex skipper gained recompense, trapping Mullaney plumb, four short of a half-century to end a stand of 90.

From that point on only Duckett held up the home bowlers for long, reaching 150 with his 15th four.

Bamber bowled impressively to underline his status as the heir apparent to Tim Murtagh and Higgins was rewarded for persistence with wickets in successive balls as first Duckett's seven-hour vigil came to an end, before removing Dane Paterson to end the innings.

Nottinghamshire's total looked daunting given Middlesex's batting woes, but Stoneman began confidently, hitting Broad through mid-off and mid-on for four.

Sam Robson though endured a nervier start, taking 22 balls to get off the mark but the two openers, with 18 Test appearances between them, raised a 50 stand for the first time this season.

However went Robson lbw with the next ball and Malan had a couple of nervy moments making his way to 26 before being pinned lbw by Broad.

Stoneman though forged on, cutting and driving powerfully, before pulling a short ball from James to the mid-wicket rope, to raise his half-century.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network