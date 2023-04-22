Last updated on .From the section Counties

Yorkshire last won a Championship game against Gloucestershire just over a year ago

LV= County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day three) Sussex 361 & 137: Hudson-Prentice 30; Bess 3-36 Yorkshire 298: Bean 49, Coad 45; Carson 5-79 & 138-3: Lyth 69*, Hope 53* Yorkshire (4 pts) need another 63 runs to beat Sussex (6 pts) with seven wickets remaining Match scorecard

Yorkshire turned an absorbing County Championship clash against Sussex on its head to move to within sight of their first victory in a year.

A spirited last-wicket thrash on the third morning meant their first innings deficit was reduced to manageable proportions in the Division Two contest at Hove's 1st Central County Ground.

They then bowled much better than they had in the first innings to dismiss Sussex for 137 and give themselves a victory target of 201.

At the close they were 138-3, needing another 63 on the final day.

Finlay Bean, Saud Shakeel and Dawid Malan all failed to reach double figures before Adam Lyth (69 not out) and Shai Hope (53 not out) - who survived a confident run-out appeal - added an unbroken 99 for the fourth wicket to put their team in control.

However, an away win cannot be regarded as a foregone conclusion as Sunday's weather forecast does not appear to favour them.

Earlier, Yorkshire bowled full and straight to take maximum advantage of a Sussex batting line-up that was less than obdurate.

They also made the most of a pitch which, though still generally sound, did occasionally betray the batsman who expected true bounce.

Sussex lost all 10 wickets for 96 runs, with off-spinner Dom Bess leading the way with 3-36.

The unseemly clatter of wickets started in unfortunate circumstances, with Ali Orr run out backing up for the third time in five innings.

Sussex were looking good on 41 without loss, although Orr had been missed at mid-wicket on 13, when the left-hander was surprised by a straight drive by opening partner Tom Haines which bowler Ben Coad deflected onto the stumps.

Tom Alsop was then dismissed first ball, lbw to Coad. He moved across his stumps but looked unhappy with the decision - a marginal one, although the ball may have been clipping his leg stump.

Sussex were still 49-2 at lunch, with a lead of 112 but it was what happened

after the break that put Yorkshire ahead in the game.

Sussex lost three wickets for five runs in 19 deliveries, firstly Haines, who was caught behind driving at a full-length ball that seamed away a fraction.

Cheteshwar Pujara was then lbw to a nip-backer from Jordan Thompson - his 100th Championship wicket - and the out of form Tom Clark was then lbw for four as Sussex slipped to 66-5.

Matt Fisher, in an impressive spell down the hill, then struck twice in as many overs. He had Fynn Hudson-Prentice lbw for 30, then dismissed Nathan McAndrew in the same fashion.

Match report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.