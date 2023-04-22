Ajeet Singh-Dale's previous best was his 4-72 against Yorkshire at Nevil Road last summer

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road (day three) Gloucestershire 231: T Price 109 & 172-3: Dent 66*; Tongue 3-37 Worcestershire 157: Waite 44; Singh-Dale 6-41, T Price 4-58 Gloucestershire (3 pts) lead Worcestershire (3 pts) by 246 runs Match scorecard

Ajeet Singh-Dale's career-best 6-41 and half-centuries from Chris Dent and James Bracey steered Gloucestershire into a powerful position going into the final day of Worcestershire's first County Championship Division Two home game of the season.

Dale bowled with considerable pace to pick up the final three wickets on the third morning for his first 'five-for' in first-class cricket as the hosts were bowled out for 157 to concede a first-innings deficit of 74.

Dent then fought his way through a testing time with the new ball before he and Bracey cemented Gloucestershire's position of strength, reaching 172-3 to extend their advantage to 246 before bad light intervened at New Road.

Worcestershire can be encouraged by England prospect Josh Tongue, who worked up a good head of pace after being rested for last week's away trip to Durham on ECB orders.

After the second-day washout, mobile heating apparatus was needed to dry out the bowlers' run-ups at both ends before play was able to get under way at noon with a minimum of 88 overs remaining.

After resuming on 118-7 under cloudy skies, the Pears were polished off by Dale, who did not take a wicket in the opening game of the campaign against Glamorgan, but produced a lively spell of 7.1-2-18-3.

Matthew Waite, a century-maker in the opening game against Derbyshire, added only seven to his overnight 37 to depart for 44, caught at second slip and Tongue survived 52 balls for 11 before losing his leg stump to Dale, who then had Dillon Pennington caught behind to earn wicketkeeper Bracey his fifth catch of the innings.

First-day hero Tom Price finished with figures of 4-58 to add to his maiden first-class century and hat-trick.

Gloucestershire had a let-off when Ed Pollock failed to hold on to a head high chance from Dent at first slip off Joe Leach.

But Tongue bowled an impressive initial spell and eventually made a breakthrough when Australian Test opener Marcus Harris was caught behind for 26, trying to upper-cut over the slips.

Dent completed a second half-century of the season before Tongue returned to have Bracey caught behind for 51 and, after a short break for bad light, accounted for Miles Hammond, whose attempted pull lobbed to mid on.

Match report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.