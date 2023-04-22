Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Liam Livingstone took the crucial wicket of Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma for 44

Indian Premier League, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Punjab Kings 214-8 (20 overs): S Curran 55 (29), Bhatia 41 (28) Mumbai Indians 201-6 (20 overs): Green 67 (43), S Yadav 57 (26); Arshdeep 4-29 Punjab Kings win by 13 runs Scorecard. Table.

England all-rounder Sam Curran starred as Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 13 runs in the Indian Premier League.

Curran smashed 55 off just 29 balls before falling to England team-mate Jofra Archer as Punjab reached 214-8.

Fast bowler Archer ended with figures of 1-42 on his return after four games out with an elbow injury.

Mumbai Indians could only reach 201-6 in reply, with Arshdeep Singh taking 4-19 and another England star Liam Livingstone taking 1-23.

Punjab's innings was stalling at 105-5 after 15 overs but they went on to smash 109 runs off the next six, including Curran's spritely half-century and 41 from just 28 balls by Harpreet Singh Bhatia.

Despite losing opener Ishan Kishan early in their reply, Rohit Sharma's 44 from 27 and Cameron Green's 43-ball 67 kept Mumbai in the game.

Suryakumar Yadav then maintained the momentum with a rapid half-century as Mumbai reached 182-3 midway through the 18th over, needing a further 33 runs to win.

But India seamer Arshdeep took the crucial wicket of Yadav for 57 before keeping his composure in the final over, conceding just two runs and bowling Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera as Punjab coasted to victory.

Late collapse seals win for Titans

In Saturday's earlier game, defending champions Gujarat Titans took four wickets in successive deliveries in the final over to seal a seven-run win over Lucknow Super Giants.

Chasing a relatively modest 136 for victory, Super Giants looked to be easing to the win with 12 runs needed from the final six balls and with seven wickets remaining.

But Mohit Sharma removed KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis, before Ayush Badoni and Deepak Hooda were run out attempting risky second runs.

A dot ball with the final delivery left Super Giants just short on 128-7.

Hardik Pandya earlier top-scored with 66 from 50 balls and opener Wriddhiman Saha hit 47 from 37 as Gujarat Titans reached 135-6.

The win leaves Titans fourth in the table and one of five teams on eight points, including Super Giants, Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals - who top the table on net run-rate.