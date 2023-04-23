Last updated on .From the section Counties

The County Championship game between Kent and Essex was heavily affected by the weather

LV= County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence (day four) Essex 451-5 dec: Browne 159, Westley 148 Kent 342-7: Crawley 170; Harmer 4-141 Kent (8 pts) drew with Essex (12 pts) Match scorecard

The County Championship match between Kent and Essex at Canterbury ended in a draw after the weather wiped out the final day.

Heavy rain fell throughout and play was officially abandoned at 13:00 BST.

Kent had ended day three on 342-7, trailing Essex's first-innings total of 451-5 declared by 109, but a draw had always looked likely and in total 206 overs were lost across the four days.

The limited amount of cricket there was had been highly entertaining, with Nick Browne and Tom Westley scoring 159 and 148 respectively for the visitors, and Zak Crawley responding with a brilliant 170 on day three.

But conditions on Sunday started badly and had no realistic prospect of improving.

Essex take 12 points and Kent eight.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network