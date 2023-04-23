Close menu

County Championship: Middlesex chase 249 for thrilling win over Nottinghamshire

Last updated on .From the section Countiescomments16

Middlesex batter Max Holden
Max Holden hit five fours in his 57-ball 53 as Middlesex chased down their target to beat Nottinghamshire
LV= County Championship Division One, Lord's (day four)
Nottinghamshire 364 & 158-6 dec: Clarke 52; Bamber 2-26
Middlesex 274 & 249-6: Malan 61, Holden 53; Broad 3-83
Middlesex (20 pts) beat Notts (5 pts) by four wickets
Match scorecard

Half-centuries from Pieter Malan and Max Holden propelled Middlesex to an unlikely first win of the season as they chased down 249 to overcome Nottinghamshire by four wickets in a gripping finish at Lord's.

The pair both passed 50 for the first time this season, with Malan hitting 61 and Holden 53 to secure a result that had looked highly improbable after wet weather wiped out most of the first two sessions.

But Nottinghamshire opted to force the pace, declaring on their overnight total of 158-6 and setting up a 40-over pursuit more reminiscent of the Sunday League that ran in that format until 1992.

Although Stuart Broad took three wickets, Middlesex held their nerve to scramble home with six balls to spare and register their first success since returning to the top flight of the County Championship.

Despite an initial rain delay in the morning, the players began warming up on the outfield in preparation for a 12:30 BST start, but the covers were soon back on as the drizzle developed into a heavier downpour.

Umpires Alex Wharf and Martin Saggers eventually sanctioned a resumption at 15:30, with Nottinghamshire declaring immediately and giving the hosts 40 overs to chase the target.

Middlesex promoted Stephen Eskinazi to opener - a role he has filled with great success in white-ball cricket - and his drive to the cover boundary off Broad's second ball served as an indication of their intent.

Broad made the breakthrough by trapping Eskinazi in front for 11 but Mark Stoneman gave Brett Hutton the charge, lifting him over the top for four as well as benefitting from the odd edge through the slip area.

Stoneman flicked Broad into the grandstand for six as he advanced to 43 from 32 deliveries, eventually departing leg before to Dane Paterson and handing the baton over to Holden, who promptly pierced the field for successive boundaries.

With Nottinghamshire deploying five or six men in the deep at times, the left-hander continued to pick out the gaps as he and Malan kept pace with the required rate of just under a run a ball.

Their partnership realised 94 from 77 deliveries, with skipper Steven Mullaney eventually finding a way to break it as he tempted Malan to hole out to deep square leg with 73 still needed.

Broad returned for his second spell, switching to the Nursery End and he soon claimed the wicket of Holden, caught swishing down the leg side before the England seamer persuaded Luke Hollman to chip to mid-on.

Middlesex lost John Simpson in the same manner and, with overhead conditions dimming as they inched towards the target, Paterson sent down two tight overs to turn up the pressure on the batting side.

But Ryan Higgins, with an unbeaten 22 from as many deliveries, steered Middlesex home - although the tension showed as Nottinghamshire missed the chance to run out Sam Robson when he belatedly scampered through for the winning single off Broad.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network

Comments

Join the conversation

16 comments

  • Comment posted by Gus the cat, today at 20:25

    Great win from Middlesex and enjoyed the BBC London commentary. The heavens opened a few minutes later in West London so this was just in time. Glad this is the top story on the cricket section of the website not the latest puff from the IPL which seems to get more over the top every day. And introducing the adverts into the ongoing commentary is just sad.

  • Comment posted by complianceofficer, today at 20:19

    My goodness how Middlesex needed that! Thanks to Notts for the sporting declaration. Hopefully that instills some much needed confidence in our top order after a torus start to the season.

    • Reply posted by complianceofficer, today at 20:21

      complianceofficer replied:
      Torid…

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 20:17

    Yes, a cracking finish to the game thanks to Notts very sporting declaration. They had largely dominated the match but credit to Middx who picked up the gauntlet and chased the target down. Had there been a full four days play, Notts would most likely have forced a win but Middx will gratefully take the points this time.

  • Comment posted by Slowleftarm, today at 20:10

    A sporting dec from Notts - but felt they went on the defensive too early and handed the initiative to a Middx team low on confidence.

  • Comment posted by foxthecox, today at 19:49

    The reduction of draw pts From 5 to 3 might make teams gamble more as Notts did. Credit to them.

    • Reply posted by mdnrosen, today at 19:54

      mdnrosen replied:
      It's a reduction of 3, from 8 last year to 5 this year. But yes, I agree with your point

  • Comment posted by wingate1, today at 19:26

    I was at Lord's yesterday and I would never have guessed this outcome

  • Comment posted by ClarkeGriffinandThe100 , today at 19:26

    Thanks to Notts for not boring us all to death like we have seen with some of the other teams playing for bore draws (Surrey, Essex).

  • Comment posted by berkshire757, today at 19:20

    Great win by Middlesex: a nervous start to their season but they are up and running now in the top flight - congratulations

    • Reply posted by Tornoda, today at 19:55

      Tornoda replied:
      I'm not entirely convinced.

  • Comment posted by richiep, today at 19:17

    Poor decision from Notts.
    They should've set a bit more to guarantee a draw. Just over 6 an over, isn't challenging enough in today's format

    • Reply posted by SteveY, today at 19:33

      SteveY replied:
      Agree Richie P- there was no chance they could take 10 wkts on a track like that in 40 overs. So a free hit for Middlesex and they got home fairly easily

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC