Marchant de Lange's bowling helped put Gloucestershire in a strong position against Worcestershire on day four at New Road before bad weather set in

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road (day four) Gloucestershire 231 & 226-4 dec : Dent 83, Bracey 51; Tongue 3-37 Worcestershire 157 & 51-4: Libby 22; T Price 19-2 Gloucestershire (8 pts) drew with Worcestershire (8 pts) Match scorecard

Gloucestershire were denied probable victory by the elements after ripping out the Worcestershire top order on the final day of their County Championship encounter at New Road.

The visitors resumed on 172-3 in their second innings and added 54 runs in 10 overs before captain Graeme van Buuren pulled out.

Worcestershire were set a target of 301 in 84 overs and a mixture of testing bowling in seam-friendly conditions and some poor shot selections reduced them to 51-4, with captain Brett D'Oliveira also retiring with a hand injury.

But it began raining during the lunch interval to leave Gloucestershire still searching for their first win of the season after last week's total wash-out against Yorkshire at Bristol.

It was hard not to feel sympathy for Gloucestershire, who had shown great resilience to recover from being reduced to 45-7 on the opening morning.

Tom Price had a once-in-a-lifetime performance with a maiden century and a hat-trick on the same day while Ajeet Singh Dale's career-best 6-41 cemented their position of strength.

Worcestershire were left to reflect on failing to capitalise on their early dominance with the ball and would have been the more relieved of the two sides when play was eventually abandoned after tea.

Both sides had to be content with eight points.

Van Buuren had scored the bulk of the runs during the morning session in making an unbeaten 34, although he survived a chance to deep mid-wicket off Joe Leach.

Chris Dent was the one wicket to fall before the declaration, for 83, when he top-edged a catch to keeper Ben Cox off Matthew Waite.

Worcestershire opener Ed Pollock had an escape from the first ball of the innings when he was put down at gully off Marchant de Lange.

But he failed to profit from this let-off and on three went to pull Price and skied a catch to square leg.

Azhar Ali was also guilty of a reckless shot when he mistimed a hook against Price and was caught at mid-on.

But there was little Jack Haynes could do about a De Lange delivery that lifted on him and flew to second slip as he collected a pair in the game.

D'Oliveira was then forced to retire injured after being struck on the left forearm by another pacey De Lange delivery.

Opener Jake Libby made 22 before he nicked a delivery from Dale to gully to leave Worcestershire wobbling at lunch - and then the elements took over.

Worcestershire head coach Alan Richardson:

"The weather seems to be a bit of a theme so far this year. We've not played a game that hasn't been affected by the weather.

"You have to try and dodge the showers. Frustrating, but I guess more so for Gloucestershire than us, if I'm honest.

"It was a bit of a roller coaster that first day, one of the longest days I've had in terms of cricket. It felt like we experienced all kind of emotions.

"Fair play to Gloucestershire. We got our noses in front early on in the piece and they fought back really well. From then on, we had to work really hard to try and keep ourselves in it."

Gloucestershire head coach Dale Benkenstein:

"With the things we could control, we were really good. Not that it was all easy but at 45-7 on the first morning we showed some real character.

"A pretty special game to be involved with and Tom Price creating history. The amazing thing is you wouldn't think he has done anything special. He is an humble an intelligent person.

"But we have all seen what ability he has. With the ball he has shown it and he is now starting to show his all-round abilities. With England, I'm sure a few people are starting to watch him a bit more closely.

"That was pretty awesome from him but the start of the season with the weather, we can't control that so the positives are that we are playing some really good cricket and getting into these positions."

Match report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.