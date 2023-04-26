Sussex opener Ali Orr hit four fours and a six in his 43-ball innings of 31 not out before rain stopped play in Bristol

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (day one) Sussex 47-1: Orr 31*; De Lange 1-5 Gloucestershire: Yet to bat Match scorecard

Gloucestershire's misfortune with the weather continued as only 16 overs were possible on the opening day of their County Championship Division Two match with Sussex at Bristol.

Having seen their opening home game against Yorkshire washed out without a ball bowled and then being denied a probable victory at Worcestershire by rain, the hosts suffered more frustration when covers were brought on at the Seat Unique Stadium with little more than an hour played.

Sussex had reached 47-1 when the drizzle started. As forecast, it turned into heavier rain by early afternoon and further saturated an outfield which was soft at the outset.

Umpires Billy Taylor and Mark Newell took the decision to abandon play for the day at 15:15 BST, by which time there was casual water on several areas and seagulls were wading on the covers.

What action there was saw Marchant de Lange strike an early blow after Gloucestershire had won the toss, with Sussex opener Tom Haines being snapped up at gully by Miles Hammond looking to play a wide delivery off the back foot into the off side.

Haines departed for three with the total on nine in the third over, Ali Orr having already lifted Tom Price for a six over mid-wicket from the 11th ball of the match.

Price - fresh from a maiden century and a hat-trick on the same day at Worcester - was not at his best as he conceded 19 from his initial three-over spell from the Ashley Down Road End.

De Lange was more accurate and ended his opening stint from the Pavilion End with figures of 1-5 from five overs, including three maidens.

Orr had hit Price for another boundary off a no-ball and greeted the seamer's switch of ends with a superb driven four through extra cover.

Ajeet Dale was the third Gloucestershire bowler used and he sent down five tidy overs for 10 runs, having replaced Price.

The floodlights were already on when play ceased at 12:05 and - although the rain was light to start with - ground staff, who were aware of the forecast for an afternoon deluge, quickly brought on the heavy covers.

Orr was unbeaten on 31, having looked in good touch, while Tom Alsop was 11 not out.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.