Mark Chapman (left) led New Zealand from 26-3 to their second highest successful chase in T20 history

Fifth T20 International, Rawalpindi Pakistan 193-5 (20 overs): Rizwan 98* (62); Tickner 3-33 New Zealand 194-4 (19.2 overs): Chapman 104* (57), Neesham 45* (25); Imad 2-21 New Zealand won by six wickets Scorecard

Mark Chapman's sublime unbeaten century helped New Zealand chase down 194 to beat Pakistan and draw their five-match T20 international series 2-2.

Chapman smashed 104 not out off 57 balls to record his maiden T20 international ton as the Black Caps won by six wickets in Rawalpindi.

It is New Zealand's second-highest successful chase in T20s, after they made 202-5 against Zimbabwe in 2012.

Chapman was supported superbly by Jimmy Neesham, who cracked 45 not out off 25.

The pair put on the highest fifth-wicket stand in men's T20 internationals, with an unbeaten 121 off just 58 balls.

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan earlier fell just short of his second T20 international century as he finished on 98 not out off 62 balls.

Iftikhar Ahmed, who made 36 off 22, and Imad Wasim, who struck 31 off 14, helped propel the hosts to an imposing 193-5.

In reply, Kiwi captain Tom Latham fell first ball to Shaheen Afridi, who also removed Will Young with his fifth delivery to leave the visitors 4-2.

Chapman entered at 26-3 in the fourth over after Chad Bowes was bowled by Imad for 19.

He put on 47 off 37 with the more watchful Daryl Mitchell, who fell for 15 off 18, leaving New Zealand 73-4 off 10 overs, still needing 121.

From there, Chapman and Neesham cut loose, smacking 31 runs off the next two overs and then regularly finding the fence off Pakistan's quartet of pace bowlers. Chapman scurried two off Shaheen to bring up his ton in the 18th over.

New Zealand needed just three off the last over and Chapman hit the winning runs off Faheem Ashraf with four balls to spare.

Pakistan won the opening two games of the series, before New Zealand claimed a tight four-run win in the third and the fourth match was abandoned because of a hailstorm.

The two sides will now face each other in a five-match one-day international series.

This additional tour makes up for the tour that was abandoned in September 2021 because of a New Zealand government security alert.