Lewis Hill (left) celebrates with coach Paul Nixon after the Foxes beat Yorkshire in their County Championship season opener

Leicestershire captain Lewis Hill has signed a new deal which will see him remain with the county until the end of the 2025 season.

The 32-year-old came through the Foxes academy and has spent his entire career at Grace Road, scoring 3,078 runs in 64 first-class games since his 2015 debut.

He hit a career-best 162 not out in a draw with Derbyshire in the County Championship earlier this month.

"We seem to be going places and it's great to be on board," Hill said.

"The last couple of years have been great for me individually and I can't wait to build on those foundations with this group."

Hill led Leicestershire to victory against Yorkshire in their County championship opener in what was his first game as red-ball captain.

The Leicestershire born and raised batter, who has also skippered the Foxes in the One-Day Cup since 2021, was handed the role in the four-day game in November after the club failed to win a championship match last season.

Leicestershire director of cricket Claude Henderson said Hill "exemplifies the qualities" of what they want in a player at Grace Road.

"Lewis has been a phenomenal servant to Leicestershire over the past decade," Henderson told the club website. external-link

"He is a popular figure in the changing room and has taken to the captaincy perfectly. There are really positive signs for us in the years to come and Lewis will be a major part of that."