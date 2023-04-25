Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Gujurat Titans won the title in their debut season last year

Indian Premier League, Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans 207-6 (20 overs): Gill 56 (34); Chawla 2-34 Mumbai Indians 152-9 (20 overs): Wadhera 40 (21); Noor 3-37 Gujarat Titans won by 55 runs Scorecard . Table

Defending champions Gujarat Titans made their highest Indian Premier League total in a 55-run thrashing of Mumbai Indians.

Shubman Gill struck 56 from 34 balls and David Miller smashed 46 from 22 to help Gujarat post 207-6 in Ahmedabad.

Spinner Rashid Khan claimed 2-27 and Afghanistan team-mate Noor Ahmed took 3-37 to help restrict Mumbai to 152-9.

It was the biggest defeat by runs since 2017 for five-time winners Mumbai, who remain seventh in the table.

Titans are second after their fifth win in seven games, level on points with leaders Chennai Super Kings, who are just ahead on net run-rate.

Gujarat were 12-1 in the third over after opener Wriddhiman Saha was caught off left-armer Arjun Tendulkar, son of India legend Sachin.

However, they recovered to 91-3 after 11 overs thanks to Gill, who hit seven fours and a six, before he was dismissed.

Gujarat's dominance was underlined by a fifth-wicket stand of 71 off just 35 from Miller and Abhinav Manohar, who made 42 off 21.

Riley Meredith, who replaced unwell England fast bowler Jofra Archer, broke the partnership but Gujarat still added 35 off the last two overs.

In reply, Mumbai lost skipper Rohit Sharma for just two in the second over after he was dismissed caught and bowled by Gujarat captain and India team-mate Hardik Pandya.

Noor's three-wicket spell saw the visitors fall from 59-4 to 90-6 in the space of three overs.

Nehal Wadhera provided brief hope for Mumbai, who had won their previous three matches, by scoring 40 off 21, before he was caught off Mohit Sharma.