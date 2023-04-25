Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Grant Roelofsen scored 355 runs in seven matches for Essex in last year's Royal London One-Day Cup

Gloucestershire have signed South African wicketkeeper and batter Grant Roelofsen for the start of the T20 Vitality Blast.

The 26-year-old will also be available for the County Championship as cover for Marcus Harris, who is due to join up with Australia's Ashes squad.

Roelofsen has made 150 appearances across all formats, scoring 1,349 runs in 44 innings in T20 cricket.

He represented Essex in the Royal London One-Day Cup last season.

"To have Grant available for the T20 competition but also as back-up for Marcus Harris in the County Championship provides us with added quality in the batting unit during a crucial period of cricket for us," said Gloucestershire head coach Dale Benkenstein.

"He also gives us an extra option with the gloves too."