Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis hit 245 runs in Galle

Second Test (day four of five), Galle Sri Lanka 704-3 dec. (151 overs) : Mendis 245, Madushka 205, Karunaratne 115, Mathews 100 not out; Hume 1-87 Ireland 492 & 54-2 (22 overs): Moor 19, Balbirnie 18 not out Scorecard

Ireland face a final-day battle to save the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle after the hosts declared on a mammoth 704-3 in their first innings.

That left them with a 206-run lead and the tourists then lost two wickets to stand at 54-2 - still 158 runs adrift.

Kusal Mendis (245) and Nishan Madushka (205) both fired double centuries with captain Dimuth Karunaratne hitting 115 and Angelo Mathews making 100 not out.

Irish openers James McCollum and Peter Moor then both departed cheaply.

Captain Andrew Balbirnie and Harry Tector guided the tourists to the close but the Irish know that they will have to bit well into the final day to save the contest despite having hit their country's highest runs total of 492 in their first innings.

The hosts' top four batsmen all hit hundreds for only the third time in Test history.

Sri Lanka won the first of the two-match Test series by an innings and 280 runs.

They were 212 runs ahead when they declared after tea on day four against an Irish side who have lost all five of their previous Test matches.

More to follow.