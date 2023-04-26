Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Pete Fitzboydon replaces Gordon Arthur at Cricket Scotland

Cricket Scotland's new interim chief executive admits "there remains a great deal of work to be done" nine months on from a report finding the organisation to be institutionally racist.

Former London Sport chief executive Pete Fitzboydon replaces Gordon Arthur on a six-month contract.

Arthur's departure for personal reasons was announced in March.

Meanwhile, Kash Taank joins the governing body as head of equality, diversity and inclusion.

Taank will be on secondment from Glasgow Life while Declan Ritchie, who has a legal background, takes up the new position of conduct in sport manager.

The organisation also say they are close to appointing a "specialised role of Head of 'Changing The Boundaries'", dedicated to tackling the work recommended by the report of the same name.

Cricket Scotland aims to have a permanent chief executive in place by December.

"There remains a great deal of work to be done to build on the progress to date and deliver on our commitments to anti-racism and EDI within the sport, whilst continuing to rebuild trust within the Scottish cricketing community," said Fitzboydon.

"We are about to begin an exciting domestic cricket season, while our men's and women's national squads have crucial World Cup qualifying campaigns on the horizon.

"It promises to be an extremely busy summer, and I am really looking forward to getting out and about around the country to meet people from all communities who share my love of cricket."

Cricket Scotland lost its chairman after less than six months when Anjan Luthra stepped down in late March amid criticism of the progress being made on efforts to tackle racism.

He said the organisation would "likely cease to exist" if all its resources were dedicated to tackling the findings of the Changing the Boundaries report.