Rajasthan Royals won the Indian Premier League title in 2008

Indian Premier League, Jaipur Rajasthan Royals 202-5 (20 overs): Jaiswal 77 (43); Deshpande 2-42 Chennai Super Kings 170-6 (20 overs): Dube 52 (33); Zampa 3-22 Rajasthan Royals won by 32 runs Scorecard - Table.

Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs and posted the highest runs total by an Indian Premier League team in Jaipur.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and England's Jos Buttler built a partnership of 86 off 50 to help Rajasthan reach 202-5.

Adam Zampa claimed 3-22, removing Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway and Moeen Ali to restrict Chennai to 170-6.

Rajasthan moved to the top of the table after losing their previous two games while Chennai dropped to third place.

Gujarat Titans currently sit second with one game in hand and all three teams equal on 10 points.

Jaiswal struck 77 off 43 to spearhead the Royals innings, hitting three fours in the first over of the match, before he was caught off Tushar Deshpande.

Rajasthan fell from 125-2 to 146-4 with Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana taking back some control, but Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Chand Jurel added 63 in the last five overs.

In reply Chennai started slowly in the powerplay, only making 41-2, their lowest of the season.

Opener Gaikwad was out for 47 off 29 as Chennai fell from 69-2 to 73-4 in the space of an over.

England's Moeen and Shivam Dube fought back to post 51 off 25 to reach 124-5 by the fifteenth over.

Dube reached his third consecutive half-century but he was caught off Kuldip Yadav's final ball of the match for 52 off 33.