Last updated on .From the section Counties

Glamorgan's Chris Cooke drives a ball from Rehan Ahmed of Leicestershire

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day three) Leicestershire 407: Hanscomb 95, Ahmed 90, Hill 53; Van der Gugten 6-88 Glamorgan: 446-8: Cooke 121*, Neser 90, Labuschagne 64, Byrom 51; Scriven 3-50, Wright 3-89 Glamorgan (5 pts) lead Leicestershire (6 pts) by 39 runs with two first-innings wickets standing Match scorecard

A record Glamorgan eighth-wicket stand of 211 between Chris Cooke and Michael Neser put Glamorgan into an unlikely first-innings lead at Leicester.

Their patient partnership rescued the visitors, who were in danger of having to follow-on.

Neser's 90 was his best county score, while Cooke was unbeaten on 121 when bad light intervened.

It was the second year running Cooke had helped set a Glamorgan record at Leicester.

The Cooke-Neser stand beat a record dating back to 1929, when Dai Davies and Joe Hills put on 202 against Sussex at Eastbourne.

It follows Cooke's innings of 191 not out in a record sixth-wicket stand of 461 at Grace Road nine months previously, when Sam Northeast's 410 not out took the headlines.

Resuming on 164-5, Glamorgan took until just after lunch to pass the follow-on figure of 258 after being made to work hard by the Leicestershire seam attack.

Mike Finan achieved some prodigious early swing, but it was one of his less threatening deliveries which saw Northeast caught behind for a gritty 40 as he sought to recapture his record-breaking form of the previous visit.

There were none of the fireworks of that occasion, but he and Neser earned Glamorgan two batting points with a painstaking partnership which saw them reach 318-7 by the 110 overs mark.

They were content to punish the odd bad ball and take singles to keep the scoreboard ticking, while both men nearly played on to Chris Wright (3-89), the pick of the home attack on day three.

But Cooke reached his 100 including only five boundaries off 220 balls, and shortly afterwards his cut shot just reached the boundary to set the new record.

Suitably it was Wright who eventually bowled Neser for his highest score in the UK.

But Glamorgan only added another 10 runs before bad light intervened with 13 overs remaining, making it difficult for Glamorgan to turn the pressure on the Foxes on the final day.