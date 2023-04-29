Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Orla Prendergast showed her promise with some big hitting

Ireland international Orla Prendergast made her first century in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy to lead Western Storm to a six-wicket win over Thunder.

Prendergast made 115 and Fran Wilson an unbeaten 74 as Storm chased Thunder's 214 to win with eight overs to spare.

Chloe Skelton had earlier taken 3-36 and Danielle Gibson 2-13 as Thunder were bowled out inside 45 overs.

Elsewhere, Central Sparks beat Northern Diamonds and there were also wins for The Blaze and Southern Vipers.

Prendergast, 20, already has 45 international appearances and led her side to a first win in this year's competition.

Storm were 11-2 in their reply but her stand with Wilson of 186 swallowed up the chase.

The Blaze also pulled off a successful chase, but only by three wickets, as they beat Sunrisers at Chelmsford for a second win from two games.

England leg-spinner Sarah Glenn took 4-22 as Sunrisers were bowled out for 159 as only Cordelia Griffiths, top-scoring with 43, Grace Scrivens (39) and Saskia Horley (27) made double figures.

The Blaze then slipped to 22-4 in pursuit before Tammy Beaumont settled nerves by making 64.

But they were 122-7 and Nadine de Klerk, with an unbeaten 25, and 20 not out from Sophie Munro, were needed to see them home with 16 overs to spare.

Glenn's bowling gave Blaze a platform to win

At New Road, Georgia Davis led Sparks to a seven-wicket victory over Diamonds.

Davis took 4-19 with her off spin to help bowl Diamonds out for just 161 having been sent in.

England opener Lauren Winfield-Hill made 42 but after an opening stand of 50, Diamonds lost regular wickets.

In reply, captain Eve Jones saw the Sparks' home with an unbeaten 67 as the home side won with 11 overs to spare, bouncing back from defeat against The Blaze in round one.

And Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier and Georgia Elwiss all made half-centuries as Southern Vipers shrugged off a shock defeat to Sunrisers on the opening weekend to beat South East Stars by 158 runs.

After winning the toss at Beckenham, McCaughan made 67 and Bouchier 59 as the pair shared an opening stand of 117.

England all-rounder Elwiss then hit 59 to help Vipers post 287-6 as Stars used nine bowlers.

Lauren Bell then took four wickets in nine balls as the Stars chase crashed to 36-4, and they were bowled out for just 129 with 13 overs remaining.