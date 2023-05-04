Last updated on .From the section Counties

Gus Atkinson is playing only his 10th first-class game and his previous best figures were 3-26

LV= County Championship Division One, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day one) Essex 314: Westley 62, Critchley 60, A Cook 51; Atkinson 6-68 Surrey 1-0 (2 overs) Essex 2 pts, Surrey 3 pts Match scorecard

Gus Atkinson claimed career-best bowling figures as he sliced through the Essex batting line-up to ensure Surrey made a promising start to their County Championship match at Chelmsford.

The 25-year-old seamer claimed the prized scalp of Sir Alastair Cook among his maiden five-wicket haul and finished with figures of 6-68 as Essex were dismissed for 313.

Essex had looked comfortable taking first use of a flat track under light cloud cover when Cook (51) and Nick Browne put on 62 at a run-a-minute for the first wicket, with Tom Westley (62) and Matt Critchley (60) adding 114 for the fourth wicket in 34 overs.

However, Atkinson and part-time spinner Will Jacks (2-24) combined to spark a mid-innings collapse and reduce Essex from 218-3 to 241-7 inside seven overs, with three wickets falling in just 13 deliveries.

Only a breezy ninth-wicket stand of 62 between Simon Harmer and Sam Cook enabled Essex to become the first team to take 300 runs off Surrey's attack this season.

Surrey openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley then survived two lively overs from Jamie Porter and Harmer before the close to reduce Essex's advantage by one run.

It was not until Atkinson was called upon at the end of an uneventful first hour that Surrey finally made a breakthrough. With his second ball he had Browne fencing at one that flew to third slip.

Cook, taking the more aggressive role in the opening partnership, was particularly strong through the covers which was where the majority of his seven fours came.

However, his 78-ball innings was not without alarm as he was dropped twice, once on 13 at backward point by Jamie Smith and just after passing his fifty when Ollie Pope failed to hang on at second slip.

The latter reprieve did not prove costly as he perished almost immediately when Ben Foakes adjusted well to claim an inside edge low to his right and give Atkinson a second wicket.

Foakes took a second catch behind soon after lunch when Dan Lawrence shuffled awkwardly across his stumps and nicked a delivery from Sean Abbott.

With Westley largely on the back foot during a profitable fourth-wicket partnership, Critchley took the initiative, pulling Atkinson for four and then lofting Cameron Steel twice over long leg for sixes.

Westley narrowly beat Critchley to 50, though his milestone shot was less than memorable as it raced away to the fine-leg boundary from an inside edge.

But while Westley required 127 balls to get there, Critchley reached his fourth in six innings this season with a push into the covers from 85 faced.

However, after bringing up the century partnership when he hooked Abbott for four, Critchley chased a wide ball from Jacks and Rory Burns took a stupendous one-handed catch, full-length to his right at slip.

It precipitated a rush of wickets punctuated by a six over mid-wicket by Michael Pepper.

Westley followed when he dragged on against Jordan Clark and lost his off-stump before Pepper edged behind off an attempt to reverse-sweep Jacks.

Doug Bracewell launched Jacks for six over extra cover before he edged a ball from Atkinson into his stumps. Then Shane Snater played all over another one and was bowled.

Sam Cook and Harmer's late resistance helped steady Essex before they became the final two victims for Atkinson, who found extra bounce to dismiss Cook and then helped Foakes to a fifth catch behind to end Harmer's resistance.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.