From the section Counties

England's Chris Woakes took five wickets in the match in the Bears' season opening win against Kent

LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day one) Hampshire 229: Vince 75*, Middleton 49; Rushworth 3-38, Woakes 3-45 Warwickshire 82-0: Davies 46*, Yates 26* Warwickshire (3 pts) trail Hampshire (0 pts) by 147 runs Match scorecard

James Vince continued his fine form with an unbeaten 75 but a Hampshire collapse allowed Warwickshire the best of day one at the Ageas Bowl.

Hampshire captain Vince, who scored a stunning 186 in last month's victory over Northamptonshire, looked untroubled in the face of a challenging visiting attack.

Chris Woakes and Chris Rushworth both claimed three wickets each, with Oliver Hannon-Dalby and Ed Barnard supplementing them in the rested Hasan Ali's absence.

Their successes provided Hampshire's downfall as they slipped from 83-1 to 109-6 before being bowled out for 229.

In response, Warwickshire openers Alex Davies (46 not out) and Rob Yates (26 not out) then saw out the day on 82-0.

Hampshire's brittle batting was the Achilles heel in their failed County Championship title challenge last season and it could further extend their 50-year wait for another crown.

After Hampshire had chosen to bat first, opener Felix Organ was bowled shouldering his arms at Rushworth.

In contrast, Fletcha Middleton has taken to first-class cricket strongly. He scored twin half-centuries in the previous home match at the Ageas Bowl and again comfortably dealt with the new ball.

But Woakes ended a 74-run stand when he angled a delivery across Nick Gubbins that was caught at first slip, via a chested parry from second slips, before finding Middleton's outside edge, for an unlucky 49.

He also picked Ian Holland hooking in his third spell to return 3-45, which included his 550th first-class wicket.

Hannon-Dalby chimed in to pin Tom Prest lbw before Rushworth ploughed into Ben Brown and Liam Dawson's pads in one prolific over. Hampshire had lost five wickets in 69 deliveries for just 26 runs

Amongst this Vince survived, and after a short 28-run stand with Holland, navigated with the tail. He added 49 runs with James Fuller, 31 with Kyle Abbott, and 12 with Mohammad Abbas.

His innings saw his usual array of drives as he reached his half-century in 72 balls, before targeting mid-wicket and long on for three lusty sixes with his partners dwindling - Barnard picking up the final two scalps.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.