LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day one) Worcestershire 264: Hose 59, Waite 59, Leach 53; Robinson 7-59 Sussex 63-1: Orr 33* Sussex (3 pts) trail Worcestershire (1 pt) by 201 runs Match scorecard

England paceman Ollie Robinson dominated day one by taking 7-59 as Sussex bowled out Worcestershire for 264 in Division Two of the County Championship.

The 29-year-old took three wickets in his first four overs, another in his sixth and then three in seven balls to finish the innings off.

Sussex then reached 63-1 in reply in the 20 overs possible before bad light called an early halt at New Road.

It left Australia star Steve Smith a virtual spectator on his first day as a Sussex player, much of the day spent at second slip.

He did take one catch to help end the Worcestershire innings, when Joe Leach holed out for 53.

Former Pears skipper Leach was one of three half-centurions, after sharing a lively 103-run eighth-wicket partnership with Matthew Waite (59).

That followed an earlier 92-run sixth-wicket stand between Adam Hose, who also hit 59, on his home debut, and Gareth Roderick (39).

That helped rescue the Pears after Robinson had earlier caused them to slump to 45-5.

Making only his second start of the season with just over a month to go until England's forthcoming Ashes series, he looked in great shape.

Robinson made his first breakthrough with only his third ball when Ed Pollock edged a shoulder-high catch to third slip.

He then struck twice in his fourth over when he had Azhar Ali lbw with a ball which nipped back before Jack Haynes edged to first slip five balls later - and he then removed Jake Libby's middle stump with a ball that slanted in.

But Robinson returned in mid-afternoon to clean bowl Waite, have Leach taken by Smith at second slip and then finish it off with an lbw decision against a helpless Ben Gibbon.

Sussex lost Tom Clark to a loose drive at Josh Tongue, caught behind but, with Ali Orr having seen off the new ball, and two Test stars Cheteshwar Pujara and Smith to follow, the visitors look set up for a good score, weather permitting.

Worcestershire half-centurion Adam Hose:

"Basically the reason I moved from Warwickshire was because I wanted to try and play more cricket all summer round.

"It was pretty challenging first few hours. They bowled really well. There was a fair bit in it for the seamers with the ball.

"It just kind of felt a different game when Ollie Robinson was bowling. We wanted to be fairly pro-active in terms of maybe not looking to be quite as aggressive but just try to put him off his length as much as we could. But, credit to him, he is a high class international bowler."

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson:

"Against Yorkshire, I felt a bit underdone really. I needed to play to get that feeling of playing again, fielding, time on my feet all day. I had a week off with training, felt really good, and it started off well here as well.

"It's just getting that momentum of playing again. For myself, knowing my body now, I've just got to keep bowling. We've got two more Sussex games after this and then the Ireland Test, before the Ashes.

"I'll try and play all of those, get in as many overs as possible and peak for the Ashes hopefully. It will be biggest series of my career.

"You can see from last year how much the Sussex boys have come on. We are a young team anyway but they are all a year older and batting and bowling look so much better. Having Steve Smith and Cheteshwar Pujara is going to help them with that as well. We are looking good."