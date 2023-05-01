Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Paige Scholfield is averaging 276 in this season's Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy after two unbeaten tons

Paige Scholfield hit her second century in three Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy matches as South East Stars thrashed Western Storm by 207 runs.

Scholfield followed up her 111 not out against Thunder to stroke an unbeaten 134 off 109 balls and Bryony Smith hit 50 as the Stars racked up 296-7.

England all-rounder Alice Capsey then took 6-28 to skittle the Storm for 89.

Elsewhere, Northern Diamonds and Southern Vipers won, while The Blaze's match with Thunder was abandoned.

Scholfield came in with Stars on 74-4 at Bristol after Smith's dismissal for a brisk 44-ball 50, but the 27-year-old soon took the game away from the hosts.

She helped herself to 14 fours and three sixes and shared a 128-run stand, from 77 balls, with Tash Farrant (45).

The Stars made a decent enough start but lost their last nine wickets for just 30 runs after the introduction of England pair Capsey and Smith (3-17).

Southern Vipers skipper Georgia Adams took four wickets and scored a half-century

Georgia Adams produced a captain's performance with bat and ball to guide Southern Vipers to their second win of the tournament - a thrilling three-wicket victory over Central Sparks at Wormsley.

Abbey Freeborn (43) and Ami Campbell (54) gave Sparks a promising start at 117-3 until Adams removed both.

Katie George added 23, but Sparks lost five wickets for 22 runs as Adams (4-30) returned to restrict the hosts to 183-9.

Emily Arlott (2-23) made two early breakthroughs before Issy Wong removed her England team-mate Danni Wyatt for four, and when Maia Bouchier (25) was bowled, the Vipers' reply was teetering on 46-4.

However, Adams (50) and Charlie Dean (42) turned the game with a 115-run stand, and despite a wobble after both fell in quick succession, the Vipers got home with almost nine overs to spare.

Trophy leaders The Blaze saw their match at Welbeck Colliery abandoned without a ball bowled because of rain, and second-placed Northern Diamonds closed to within two points with a five-wicket win over Sunrisers.

Sunrisers opted to bat first at Chelmsford, but Jessica Woolston (2-18) soon reduced them to 32-4.

Jodie Grewcock steadied the ship with a 93-ball 50 before falling to Katie Levick (3-23), and Joanne Gardner (32) was the only other to add meaningful support as the hosts were bowled out for 157 in 46 overs.

Lauren Winfield-Hill gave the Diamonds reply a blistering start, hitting eight fours in a 43-ball 51 before she was trapped in front by Mady Villiers (3-42).

The England international also removed skipper Hollie Armitage for 30 to leave the visitors 120-4, but Bess Heath's unbeaten 32 guided them home in just 28.3 overs, giving their run-rate a huge boost.