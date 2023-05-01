Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sri Lanka produced a shock result at February's T20 World Cup by beating hosts South Africa

The schedule for England's white-ball series against Sri Lanka has been changed after women's cricket was included in the 2023 Asian Games.

The series has been brought forward slightly and will start on 31 August.

Some venues have also changed, including Hove hosting the first T20 and Canterbury no longer involved.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) says existing ticket holders will be contacted by their host venue about the changes.

The ECB agreed the changes with Sri Lanka Cricket, with the Asian Games taking place in China between 23 September and 8 October.

The series concludes England's summer following the Ashes, which takes place in June and July, and The Hundred which is played throughout August.

Revised England v Sri Lanka schedule

First T20: Thursday 31 August 2023, Hove

Second T20: Saturday 2 September, Chelmsford

Third T20: Wednesday 6 September, Derby

First ODI: Saturday 9 September, Chester-le-Street

Second ODI: Tuesday 12 September, Northampton

Third ODI: Thursday 14 September, Leicester