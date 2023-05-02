Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Nottinghamshire won the Division Two County Championship title under Steven Mullaney in 2022

All-rounder Steven Mullaney will captain Notts Outlaws in this season's T20 Blast, replacing the newly-retired Dan Christian.

Mullaney has been Nottinghamshire's club captain since 2018 and stood in for Christian in the 2021 Blast, guiding the Outlaws to the last eight.

The 36-year-old skippered Notts to promotion from the second division of the County Championship last summer.

Mullaney has won five trophies with Notts, including two Blast titles.

Along with the T20 successes in 2017 and 2020, Mullaney was part of the Notts side that won the County Championship in 2010 and One-Day Cup in 2013 and 2017.

In all, he has scored more than 1,500 runs and is the second highest wicket taker for Notts in T20s with 118.

"Any opportunity to captain this great club and lead the lads onto the field is a massive honour, so I can't wait to get started in the Blast this summer," Mullaney told the club website. external-link

"Dan was a magnificent leader for us for so many years, and I learned a lot about the art of T20 captaincy from him, and from my time as skipper in 2021."

The Outlaws begin their Blast campaign against Derbyshire Falcons at Trent Bridge on Friday, 26 May.