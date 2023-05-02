Close menu

Ashes 2023: Pick your England team for first Australia Test at Edgbaston

Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Foakes
One of the selection headaches facing England is whether Jonny Bairstow (centre) replaces Zak Crawley (left) at the top of the order or Ben Foakes (right) behind the stumps
Men's Ashes 2023
Venue: Edgbaston Dates: 16-20 June
Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

The men's Ashes are almost here!

We know England's squad for the first Test at Edgbaston now, but who makes your final XI?

We want you to put yourself in Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum's shoes and pick the side that are going to face old enemy Australia.

Pick your side below and then share it on social media using #bbccricketexternal-link and encourage your friends to pick their side too.

My England team for first Ashes Test

Pick your England team for the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston

