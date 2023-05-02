Ashes 2023: Pick your England team for first Australia Test at Edgbaston
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
|Men's Ashes 2023
|Venue: Edgbaston Dates: 16-20 June
|Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.
The men's Ashes are almost here!
We know England's squad for the first Test at Edgbaston now, but who makes your final XI?
We want you to put yourself in Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum's shoes and pick the side that are going to face old enemy Australia.
Pick your side below and then share it on social media using #bbccricket and encourage your friends to pick their side too.
My England team for first Ashes Test
Pick your England team for the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston