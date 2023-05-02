Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australia batter Steve Smith says he has nothing left to learn about English conditions as he begins a stint at Sussex before this summer's Ashes.

Smith, 33, is available for three County Championship matches before Australia face India in the World Test Championship final from 7-11 June.

The first Ashes Test against England at Edgbaston starts on 16 June.

"I've been around for a while now, so hopefully I've got it all in my kit bag," Smith told BBC Sport.

Smith has hit six centuries at an average of 65.08 in his 14 Ashes Tests in England.

When asked if his spell at Sussex could give Australia an advantage in the Ashes, he said: "It's my fourth time playing an Ashes series in England, so I don't think the conditions are too foreign to me."

Australia have held the Ashes since 2018 but have not won a series in England in 2001.

They won the last Ashes 4-0 in Australia in 2021-22, part of a dismal run by England in which they won just one of 17 Tests.

However, under coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, England have adopted an ultra-attacking approach, winning 10 out of 12 Tests since they took over.

England bowler Stuart Broad said "it would be great" if Australia tried to mirror the hosts' tactics this summer as they could make mistakes.

"I probably won't change too much how I go about things," said Smith, who has a strike rate of 53.89 runs per 100 balls in Tests.

"We'll wait and see what the conditions hold and I'll play what's in front of me.

"The way England have been playing for the last 12 months and the way we've gone about it, it's going to be two really good teams clashing against each other and I hope it's a really entertaining series."

Smith scored 774 runs, including three centuries, at an average of 110.57 in the last Ashes series in England in 2019, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

He was booed by sections of the crowds, having recently returned to the Australia team following a year-long ban for his part in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Smith said he was "not entirely sure" whether he will get a negative reception from the stands again this summer.

"It doesn't really faze me too much, I just go about my business and block any noise out - good or bad," he added.

"It's always good fun playing in England and there's always good banter."

Sussex have won one and drawn two of their Division Two matches so far this season.

Smith is set to make his Sussex debut at Worcestershire on Thursday, before another away game at Leicestershire on 11 May, followed by a home match against Glamorgan, which starts on 18 May.

The right-hander, who had a spell playing T20 for Worcestershire in 2010, said that as a "traditionalist" he has "always wanted" to play in the County Championship.

"I'm really excited by coming over here to play a few games and I'm looking forward to getting started," he said.

"Hopefully I can score some runs along the way and help the boys get some success."