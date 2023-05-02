Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Matt Milnes scored a half-century and finished with match figures of 4-134 against Leicestershire on his County Championship debut for Yorkshire

Yorkshire seam bowler Matt Milnes is to miss the rest of the season with a back injury.

The 28-year-old, who joined Yorkshire in the winter from Kent, had suffered a lumbar stress fracture last season.

He returned to fitness over the off-season and played in their County Championship opener against Leicestershire last month.

However, he felt some discomfort in the match and it was confirmed that there had been a recurrence of the injury.

Managing director for Yorkshire Darren Gough told the club website: external-link "Matt has worked really hard to get himself back and fit after a bad injury and everyone at the club is devastated for him at this time.

"The main focus is to support Matt and his family during this difficult period and give him all the support needed to get him back on the pitch as soon as he is fit and healthy."