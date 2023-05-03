Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ari Karvelas was Sussex's top wicket-taker during last year's One-Day Cup

Greece international fast bowler Ari Karvelas has signed a two-year contract extension with Sussex.

The 29-year-old joined the club last August and took two wickets on his debut against Middlesex at Lord's in the County Championship, also scoring 57 runs.

He helped the club reach the One-Day Cup semi-finals, where he finished as the club's top wicket-taker with 20.

South Africa-born Karvelas then signed a permanent contract last October.

"Ari has impressed me in my short time at the club and I love his attitude," said Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace.

"He looks like a bowler who can take wickets in all conditions, and I am delighted he has committed to another two years here at Hove."

Karvelas returned to the first-team squad for the match against Gloucestershire at the end of April, after returning from a period out with a knee injury suffered at the end of last season.