Matt Walker says some Kent players need to work on their basic skills after defeat at Lord's

Kent need to get back to basics in order to get their season back on track, says coach Matt Walker.

Kent crumbled from 87-2 to 128 all-out in a nine-wicket defeat by newly-promoted Middlesex inside three days at Lord's last weekend.

They lie nine points off the foot of County Championship Division One, but having played a game more than the four sides below them.

"We need to take a deep, hard look at ourselves," Walker told BBC Radio Kent.

Kent's season began with a seven-wicket win over Northants which earned 19 points but they have added only 12 more combined from defeats at Warwickshire and Middlesex plus a home draw with Essex.

"It's not panic stations," said Walker. "We hoped we'd have two wins from these four games. Middlesex was certainly one we earmarked, but we have to stay positive and not let it linger."

Nearly 26% of Kent's runs this season have come from Ben Compton's seven knocks, while Daniel Bell-Drummond, Jordan Cox and Sam Billings account for less than 19% from their combined 19 innings.

Nine bowlers have shared the 40 wickets to fall across their opening four matches, but none have yet reached double figures for the season.

Walker added: "Individually we have got to make sure we start improving our basic skills - it sounds crazy, they are professional cricketers, but if people aren't consistent enough and aren't able to deliver that basic skill it's going to end up making life very difficult for us.

"We know we are better than this, it will come, I'm pretty convinced about that. We have got some very good players - it's not that they can't score runs, they just aren't doing it at the moment. There are maybe a couple of technical things that are holding them back and people need to iron out."

Walker admitted: "The bottom line is Middlesex out-skilled us, really, from start to finish, if we're honest.

"We need to take a deep hard look and make sure individually that everyone understands how we're going to get better for this next phase of games."

After a weekend off, Kent welcome title-chasing Hampshire to Canterbury before visiting reigning champions Surrey.

"Maybe it's a good thing to use this time to refresh a little bit," said Walker.

"Hampshire and Surrey have two of the best bowling attacks in the country. Our batting line-up is talked about in very favourable terms by a lot of people, but the proof is in the pudding.

"You can have all the talent in the dressing room, but if you're not scoring, you're not scoring."

Walker might call upon 22-year-old Tawanda Muyeye after a glut of runs in the seconds.

"He is very much in the forefront of my mind," added Walker. "We all know what a super talent he is, he just needed to score some runs, and by Jove he's done it - three hundreds in a row. He's making a very big case to play."