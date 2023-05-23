Women's Ashes 2023: Pick your England team for Test against Australia at Trent Bridge
|Women's Ashes Test 2023
|Venue: Trent Bridge Dates: 22-26 June
|Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.
It's less than a month until the Women's Ashes kicks off.
Head coach Jon Lewis will lead England for the first time in red-ball cricket when his side face Australia at Trent Bridge from 22 June.
Lewis has instilled an attacking approach since taking charge but will that translate in the longest format of the game?
Put yourself in his shoes and pick the starting XI for that game.
