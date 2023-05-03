Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Australia beat South Africa by 19 runs in the Women's T20 World Cup final

This year's Women's T20 World Cup was the most watched women's tournament in history, says the International Cricket Council.

Australia beat hosts South Africa in the final to win the tournament for a sixth time, while England reached the semi-finals.

The ICC said global viewing hours for the event were 192 million, a 44% increase on the 2020 edition.

There were also record figures - 6.9m hours - in the UK, up 26% from 2020.

Video views across all channels rose from 1.1bn in 2020 to 1.4bn.

ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said: "The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 broadcast and digital numbers are another example of the excellent progress that is being made to accelerate the growth of women's cricket."