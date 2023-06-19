Last updated on .From the section Cricket

This summer's Ashes marks 10 years since the introduction of the multi-format series, consisting of one Test match and six white-ball fixtures.

England won the first two series decided by the points system, but world champions Australia have dominated since, with one drawn series in 2017.

The past decade has given us plenty of memorable moments, and BBC Sport has worked with the Test Match Special team to pick out five.

Read the analysis of each one below in chronological order, then rank them at the bottom!

1. England win Test

The victory in Perth was England's only win over Australia in the red-ball format since the multi-format was introduced

England 201 & 190; Australia 207 & 123

When did it happen?

10-13 January, 2014

What happened?

The first ever multi-format Ashes series started in thrilling fashion, with England winning the Test in Perth by 61 runs.

In the fourth innings, Australia only needed 185 for victory but slumped to 57-5 on the third day, with Kate Cross' three wickets doing most of the damage.

The hosts then lost their final five wickets on the fourth and final day for just 24 runs as England won a low-scoring Test in emphatic style.

Ellyse Perry was named player of the match for her eight wickets in the match and first-innings 71, but England's key performances came from Anya Shrubsole's seven wickets, Cross' six wickets and first-innings runs for Arran Brindle (68) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (49).

It set England up for a series win, taking four points from the Test and eventually winning 10-8.

What they said

Ex-England seamer Isa Guha on Test Match Special: "I have to feel sorry for Australia. They have toiled hard and they will know that they gave it everything. The fact that it got so close will be playing on their minds. It was a wonderful effort by England."

2. Ellyse Perry's double century

Ellyse Perry's 213* is the third-highest individual score in a women's Test

When did it happen?

9-12 November, 2017

What happened?

Despite only playing 10 Tests in her 14-year international career so far, all-rounder Perry's record with the bat is remarkable: 752 runs at an average of 75.2, with two centuries and three half-centuries.

But it is her unbeaten 213 on day three at the North Sydney Oval at 2017 that stands out.

The Test ended in a draw on a lifeless pitch but Perry's effort will live long in the memory - just the seventh woman in history to score a Test double century.

It was a classy innings, including 26 fours and a six. But Perry also added some comedic value as she celebrated early on 198, thinking one of her fours was a six, and adding to the drama was the fact that she was squeezed for time, batting with Australia's number 11 Megan Schutt.

What they said

England bowler Anya Shrubsole after the third day: "We came up against someone who played a sublime innings. I don't remember her giving a chance. We really stuck at it, but sometimes you have to hold your hands up and say 'well batted'."

3. Danni Wyatt's T20 century

Danni Wyatt has since hit another T20 century, making her the only England player to have hit multiple

When did it happen?

21 November, 2017

What happened?

The second entry from the 2017-18 series is thanks to Danni Wyatt, who scored England's first T20 international century in a record-breaking win for Heather Knight's side that meant they drew the series.

Beth Mooney's first-innings ton helped Australia post an imposing 178-2, and when England slipped to 30-3, chances of victory seemed to slip with them.

But Wyatt kept attacking and rode her luck, supported by skipper Heather Knight's calm half-century, and reached a majestic century from just 56 balls.

Her knock led England to a four-wicket win and their highest-ever T20 run chase. It allowed England to secure an 8-8 series draw, and while Australia retained the Ashes, it signifies the last time England proved tough opposition for Meg Lanning's dominant Australia side.

What they said

England's Danni Wyatt, speaking to Test Match Special: "I tried a bit too hard in the first six overs. but I backed myself and swung hard and it paid off.

"I was quite lucky, but you have to make it count when someone drops you, and I made it count. To contribute to a record chase is a special feeling."

4. Ellyse Perry's 7-22

Ellyse Perry's 7-22 gave her the best figures in an England-Australia ODI match, beating Shelley Nitschke's 7-24 in 2005

When did it happen?

7 July, 2019

What happened?

Yet again, it was Ellyse Perry who took the headlines as Australia thrashed England by a whopping 194 runs in the third ODI, taking 7-22 as Heather Knight's side were skittled for just 75.

Perry's figures are an Australia record and the fourth-best of all-time, and the win gave the visitors a 6-0 series lead after the first three matches.

The Test match was rain-affected and eventually drawn, followed by Australia winning the T20 leg 2-1 - a comfortable 12-4 victory overall.

Perry's performance was remarkable but the margin of victory felt like a turning point for Australia's dominant era, as they pulled further away from England as their closest rivals.

England won the World Cup on home soil in 2017, with Australia not even reaching the final, and the 2017-18 series was a more competitive draw, but England have been playing catch-up since.

What they said

Former England batter Ebony Rainford-Brent on BBC Test Match Special: "It's simple - mentally and technically, Australia are streets ahead right now. It's one thing, not coming out and winning, but it's this sort of fashion of play, it's not great to watch."

5. A dramatic draw

Sophie Ecclestone (left) and Kate Cross (right) batted out for a draw, which was the third successive stalemate between the sides

When did it happen?

27-30 January, 2022

What happened?

It may have finished as another draw but the Test match in 2022 provided one of the game's all-time great finales.

Chasing 257 to win on the fourth and final day, contributions from Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sophia Dunkley led England to within touching distance of a record run chase.

45 runs from 60 balls with seven wickets in hand - easy, right?

Cue a collapse of six wickets for 26 runs and all of a sudden, Australia are on top and England enter survival mode.

England's number 11 Kate Cross survived the final over and secured the draw, and while it was a match that deserved a result, it was a thrilling performance from England going toe-to-toe with the world's best and taking on the challenge that Lanning's declaration had set them.

What they said

England captain Heather Knight: "Opportunity missed is the overriding feeling. We were in such a great position. The way we went for the game made me really proud, but I am just frustrated."