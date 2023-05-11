Close menu

County Championship: Bears pacemen bowl out Essex cheaply at Edgbaston

Last updated on .From the section Countiescomments9

All Oliver Hannon-Dalby's four wickets came in a 24-ball burst after tea
Oliver Hannon-Dalby picked up the wicket-taking baton from Chris Rushworth after tea
LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day one)
Essex 126: Westley 47; Hannon-Dalby 4-21, Rushworth 4-28
Warwickshire 17-2 (7 overs): Porter 2-7
Warwickshire 3 pts, Essex 0 pts
Match scorecard

Oliver Hannon-Dalby and Chris Rushworth both claimed four-wicket hauls as Warwickshire bowled out Essex for just 126 at Edgbaston.

But Essex paceman Jamie Porter then hit back by removing both Warwickshire openers before the close to leave the Bears floundering themselves on 17-2.

Rushworth continued the stunning start to his Bears career on a rain-affected opening day in which 12 wickets went down after the delayed start at 14:30 BST.

The former Durham paceman, in only his fifth game for Warwickshire, has now taken 26 wickets after finishing with 4-28, three-quarters of which came in a triple-wicket maiden in the last over before tea.

From 76-2, Essex then crumbled as Hannon-Dalby followed up in the final session with 4-21, to take him past 450 wickets in all formats.

After Warwickshire captain Will Rhodes won the toss for the first time this season, Essex's batters found life difficult in damp, seamer-friendly conditions, only skipper Tom Westley lasting more than an hour to top score with 47.

Rushworth, fresh from his dazzling 7-38 against Hampshire last week, trapped Alastair Cook leg before wicket with an inswinger.

Then Hasan Ali, recalled in place of rested England all-rounder Chris Woakes, struck with his fifth ball when Nick Browne feathered a leg glance and wicketkeeper Michael Burgess took a fine one-handed catch at full stretch.

Westley and Dan Lawrence added 52 in 12 overs before Rushworth struck three times in one over. Lawrence chipped the first ball to extra over, Matt Critchley narrowly survived the second and third then edged the fourth to Rob Yates at slip and Michael Pepper fell lbw to the sixth.

Hannon-Dalby then took over, ending Simon Harmer's obdurate 39-ball resistance with a spectacular rearrangement of furniture.

Doug Bracewell then edged to slip and Westley was caught at extra cover and, after Hasan returned to trap Sam Cook, Hannon-Dalby hit Shane Snater's off stump.

But Essex inflicted immediate damage when Rob Yates was trapped first ball by Porter, who added a second wicket with the day's final ball when Alex Davies edged to third slip.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.

Comments

Join the conversation

9 comments

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 20:54

    I love the fact that 7 out 11 of Warwickshire players are from other counties
    Always have been a side that can afford to buy players from elsewhere
    And won a good toss today
    Yet again
    Essex ain’t out of it yet

    • Reply posted by Jonathan cave, today at 20:58

      Jonathan cave replied:
      What do you mean won a good toss yet again that's the first toss they have won this season

  • Comment posted by dunc brownley, today at 20:17

    Oli H-D having a good time with ball in hand as well so happy days the lads sharing the wickets.

    We are down 2 as well so yes a bonus getting Essex out quickly and cheaply as they say but no good if we stutter too.

  • Comment posted by stumped, today at 20:06

    The young 'Whippersnapper' does it again. A first rate signing.

  • Comment posted by Justmyview, today at 19:58

    With all the injuries and fitness doubts surrounding the Ashes, this chap Rushworth could be the youngster England need!

  • Comment posted by Harvey Smith, today at 19:56

    Please note other County sides trying to buy the Championship again with overseas mercenaries:
    Warwickshire's English Opening bowling attack 24.3-9-49-8

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 20:59

      Steve replied:
      Rishworth from Durham
      Ohd from Yorkshire
      Briggs from Sussex
      Barnard from Worcestershire
      Tell me did they come through the Warwickshire system?
      Rubbish

  • Comment posted by ordinaryjoe, today at 19:44

    No comments?
    Rush worth having a great start with the Bears

Top Stories