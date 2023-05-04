Close menu

Future of Test cricket could be like Wimbledon, says Rajasthan Royals owner Manoj Badale

By Callum MatthewsBBC Sport

Steve Smith and Ben Stokes speak to Manoj Badale afeer an Indian Premier League game
The likes of Australia's Steve Smith (front left) and England Test captain Ben Stokes (front right) have been purchased in the Indian Premier League draft by Manoj Badale (back left)

The future of Test cricket might be short once-a-year events like the Wimbledon tennis tournament, according to Rajasthan Royals lead owner Manoj Badale.

One of the biggest issues cricket faces is the scheduling with some sides playing two series in two different formats concurrently in recent years.

Badale estimates some of the world's best players can play cricket on 220-230 days of the year, across T20, one-day and Tests.

England Test captain Ben Stokes retired from one-day internationals last July saying "there is too much cricket" and players "are not cars" that can be "refilled and go back out there".

"We can make Test cricket work if we make it more of an event," Badale told the Tailenders podcast.

"We should have it at the same time every year, played between a small set of nations that can actually afford it and Lord's becomes like a Wimbledon, an event that is the diary.

"The amount of times I hear arguments like 'Ben Stokes wants to play Test cricket' - that is important but what is really important is what the fans of the future want to watch and where are they going to spend their hard-earned money.

"We are going to have to think creatively about Test cricket if we want it to work."

'I would be worried about ODIs'

Last summer, England's Test side faced New Zealand at home while their white-ball team toured the Netherlands.

In March a white-ball series in Bangladesh started one day after a Test tour of New Zealand finished.

India have regularly had white-ball sides on tour while another set of players is playing another format elsewhere.

"There are too many formats," said Badale. "I would be more worried about the ODI game right now.

"It is difficult one for me because Test cricket is what you grow up on as a fan and I haven't missed the first day at Lord's for however many years, it is still my preferred format.

"But it is not about me, it is about what the 10-15-year-olds in India and across the world are thinking."

'T20s have got too long, T10 is going to be interesting'

A report in The Times last week said six English players had been approached about signing multi-year deals with their Indian Premier League franchises to play in multiple leagues across the world.

Seven of the 10 men's IPL teams have sides in different leagues across the world including the West Indies, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and a USA-based league.

Former England and IPL all-rounder Ravi Bopara told the BBC Test Match Special podcast that the contracts are "coming" and "not a surprise".

Badale said he expects franchises to "become bigger entities" and "play in more leagues".

"I do genuinely believe in the next three to five years there are a number of choices that the administrators are going to make that are going to be really game-defining," said Badale.

"We are the second most-popular sport in the world at the moment but our real competition is other forms of entertainment.

"We've got too many franchise leagues now so you can have a hierarchy of the IPL, some major leagues and then some minor leagues."

Cricket has a long-held desire to get into the Olympic Games but Badale feels the current formats restrict the likelihood of that happening.

"I was at a game at the Wankhede [stadium in Mumbai] the other day and the game was 4 hours and 15 minutes - that's too long, so I think in a way T20 has got too long.

"The T10 [10 overs per side] is going to become an interesting one. 

"The only way I can see cricket in the Olympics is T10, where you can get it done in 10 days."

'Don't solve time issues with a new format'

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) introduced a new 100-ball competition in 2021 designed to attract a more diverse audience to the game and fit within a two-and-a-half hour slot for broadcasters.

There have been reports they are considering axing the tournamentexternal-link after no other countries adopted the format and after it had made losses of £9mexternal-link in the first two years.

Badale feels the ECB should be willing to stick with the format.

"I don't think the right question is 'what are you losing?', it is 'what are you prepared to invest?'," Badale said.

"People go on about the IPL now but there were hundreds of millions of dollars invested in the first five to seven years. Everyone forgets it was loss-making for years.

"I saw an article that the Hundred lost nine million dollars, that is irrelevant to me. If there is an economical model that works it could be huge."

However, Badale said he doesn't believe the solution was another format.

"I tend to agree that T20 works, why do we need another format?" Badale said.

"I do think administrators tend to prioritise trying to look different over what we should prioritise.

"The problem they were trying to solve with The Hundred is that T20 games were getting too long, and I do think four and a half hours is too long, but you don't have to solve that by changing the format."

  • Comment posted by esco , today at 17:58

    Outside India, the IPL is no more than a passing interest for most cricket fans. Test cricket is will always be the best format and if some fans are too uncouth to appreciate it then tough.

  • Comment posted by Illimani19, today at 17:57

    Chasing the dollar. The story of our modern world. Killing something that is precious and should be protected.

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 17:56

    Manoj Badale is a venture capitalist. Why would we take any notice of what he thinks about Test Cricket?
    He only cares about the Royals as an investment or plaything. Plus it looks like some of his dealings with the BCCI were not above board either.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:53

    Too much cricket yes, make formats relevant, International cricket needs leagues, home and away, promotion and relegation, after set period. So much pointless international and franchise cricket, needs complete rethink, set windows, etc

  • Comment posted by gooner7, today at 17:51

    Bet the majority on here have never been to an IPL game.Its cricket but also an event with a fantastic atmosphere and the seeing the world's best players in a fantastic format.compare that to the dull cheese and cucumber dullatds that like to watch 20 runs scored every hour and over after over of maidens and blocking. Wake up and smell the coffee, T20 is the future.

  • Comment posted by bnc, today at 17:51

    Ya talking shite mate

  • Comment posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 17:48

    220 days of cricket per year is the same number of days a normal person works each year except that cricket is a physical activity, with a fair bit of mental exertion too. When are cricketers supposed to get some much needed rest - to avoid injury, relax etc?? The weekends like the rest of us?

    What about travel? Is that what the other 145 days are for?

  • Comment posted by dixkt, today at 17:47

    Don't give irrelevant people airtime

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:47

    It is only a matter of time until the AI tech heads create a solution in which nobody has to wear whites or pyjamas to play with a red or a white ball. The algorthym will determine the whole match -and you can fast forward to the result before it starts.

  • Comment posted by MarkJ, today at 17:47

    T20 to test/first class is a bit like Rugby Union to League. I'm happy for people who enjoy T20 but for me it's tests even if the best players don't play. What's disappointing is the ECB viewpoint of cricket as a product resulting in them excessively promoting the short game. As formats split the ECB won't have control over what they've promoted. They should be our champions of the long game

  • Comment posted by AJMole123, today at 17:46

    Nothing will ever come close to proper long format cricket. 4 days domestically. 5 days internationally. It's the pinnacle of the sport. Short format is just a side show for the casual observers and advertisers.

  • Comment posted by Matt, today at 17:42

    Way too match international cricket played. Sky wringing as much as possible from their TV money. Keep it to one test series in the summer and alternate winter tours in the southern hemisphere.

  • Comment posted by bean43, today at 17:42

    The hundred is the format to chop. Irrelevant and adds nothing to the sport.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:41

    Stupid idea, too much cricket as it stands

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 17:40

    "We should have it at the same time every year, played between a small set of nations that can actually afford it"

    Elitist nonsense. Instead of including everyone, he wants to restrict cricket to the elite and wealthy only. Test cricket is the best format, a T20 game does not compare. The IPL is a circus which has no soul, no passion. It is just one big advert for corporate India.

  • Comment posted by Magnumaniac, today at 17:39

    If we absolutely must have some form of pyjama cricket, then how about that being the once a year tournament format like Wimbledon - makes much more sense as it lends itself to that format.
    Ditch the ridiculous Hundred, ditch 50 over ODIs which are mostly irrelevant and boring now. Then cram all the T20 into 2 weeks leaving the rest of the year for real cricket.

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 17:41

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      Where's the money in that?

  • Comment posted by gooner7, today at 17:38

    Test cricket is dull.,50 overs boring.T20 exciting.

    • Reply posted by HJM, today at 17:44

      HJM replied:
      Don't rubbish what you don't understand.

  • Comment posted by Garfield Brown, today at 17:36

    This damn cricket keeps getting in the way of the adverts!

  • Comment posted by Jamie, today at 17:36

    NO NO NO NO NO. Test Cricket is the Pinnacle of the sport. Not some big bash 3 hour cr@p. I am fed up of wealthy IPL owners trying to make their points seem like its gospel

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 17:36

    I watch the IPL and enjoy it. But it is NOTHING compared to Test Cricket.

    Also, cricket is nothing like tennis in any way (other than both having bat and ball). Plus, Test Cricket is evolving, we have the second final later this year.

    Yes I know the IPL is vulnerable to betting 'irregularities'.

