Ajaz Patel put himself in the record books as only the third player to take 10 Test wickets in an innings

Durham have signed New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel for up to seven County Championship matches, following Australian counterpart Matt Kunhemann's early departure through injury.

The 34-year-old, who has 48 Test wickets, is one of only three players to take 10 wickets in a Test innings against India in 2021.

He has previously played county cricket with Glamorgan and Yorkshire.

"Ajaz is proven," director of cricket Marcus North said.

"With the loss of Matt Kuhnemann, it was important that we brought in a spinner that will continue to strengthen and balance our red ball side, and with the addition of Ajaz this should enable us to continue to be effective in all conditions."

Patel added: "I've thoroughly enjoyed county cricket every time I have had the opportunity to play and I am really excited and grateful to be joining Durham."