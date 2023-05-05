Glamorgan's Michael Neser (c) celebrates dismissing Yorkshire's Dom Bess to take a hat- trick

LV= County Championship Division Two, Clean Slate Headingley (day two) Glamorgan 245: Labuschagne 65; Edwards 3-54, Hill 3-62 & 57-2: Lloyd 33 Yorkshire 106 (31 overs): Malan 25: Neser 7-32, Van der Gugten 2-46 Glamorgan (3 pts) lead Yorkshire (3 pts) by 196 runs with eight second-innings wickets standing Match scorecard

Glamorgan's Australian fast bowler Michael Neser turned in career-best figures of 7-32 including a hat-trick, as Glamorgan took a surprise first-innings lead of 139 over Yorkshire.

The home side lost their last five wickets for 16 to scrape 106 all out, leaving Jonny Bairstow stranded on 20 not out.

Neser's swing and pace devastated Yorkshire's first innings effort.

Glamorgan reached 57-2, 196 ahead, by the close of a rain-hit second day.

After a delayed start, Bairstow had struck a couple of stylish boundaries in his first senior innings since breaking his leg in September, before Neser began his work by trapping Dawid Malan leg-before for 25.

George Hill played no shot to a Neser inswinger which hit the top of off-stump, and Dom Bess unbelievably made the same mistake next ball.

Bairstow then needed treatment for a blow on the ankle when a stray throw caught him, and saw Jordan Thompson edging Neser behind to leave Yorkshire nine down and the bowler with his first ever seven-wicket haul as he bids for a place in the second half of the Ashes.

Bairstow's attempt to take the strike backfired as he went for an optimistic single and last man Ben Coad was run out by a direct hit from Kiran Carlson without facing.

Glamorgan openers David Lloyd and Andrew Salter, who had both made ducks the previous day, managed a stand of 44 before Thompson had Salter leg-before for 15.

Lloyd (33) looked to be playing himself into some form after a difficult start to the season, but rifled a drive off Mickey Edwards to point before rain arrived again at 57-2, with heavy showers denying the Welsh side the chance to extend their lead further.

Glamorgan's Michael Neser told BBC Sport Wales:

"It's a special moment to get that first first-class hat-trick, the second in my career (after one in the Big Bash). The out-swinger wasn't doing that much, so I bowled one 'innie' and it went quite big, I decided to stick with it and fortunately it worked.

"I was just thinking about trying to hit the stumps, fortunately it swung enough. We're in a great position and our batters did a great job in the first innings to rack up the total we did on a tricky wicket.

"The rain isn't great for us but hopefully there's still enough cricket left in this game for a (positive) result. After two dull games where the wicket wasn't doing much it's nice to come to a ground where it's swinging and nipping around.

"It would be a special moment for myself if I'm picked in that Ashes squad in the back half (of the series), I'm ready to go if the opportunity arises. It's always great to be playing county cricket but especially with an Ashes tour in England, it's good to be having games under my belt in the country."

Yorkshire captain Adam Lyth told BBC West Yorkshire Sport:

"It was a very difficult day, they bowled extremely well last night and this morning and showed us the areas we needed to bowl first innings. We were too short and at times a bit too wide, so they had 60 too many on that wicket, and we were well below par just scraping over 100.

"Full credit to Neser with that hat-trick, it took the wind out of our sails.

"We were saved by the rain I guess, but we'll have to pick ourselves and put the ball in the right areas for long periods of time to restrict them to a total that we can potentially chase."