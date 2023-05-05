Sam Hain passed 50 for the 47th time for Warwickshire

LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day two) Hampshire 229: Vince 75*, Middleton 49; Rushworth 3-38, Woakes 3-45 Warwickshire 364-5: Barnard 91* Hain 85, Burgess 60*, Davies 51; Warwickshire (6 pts) lead Hampshire (1 pt) by 135 runs Match scorecard

Sam Hain passed fifty for the third time in five innings this season as Warwickshire continued to dominate Hampshire.

Hain began the season with centuries against Kent and Somerset but, after two failures against Surrey last week, he returned to form with a faultless 85.

Hampshire had found hope with three wickets in a truncated morning session to fashion a collapse from 83 without loss to 95-3 but Ed Barnard, and Michael Burgess both hit half-centuries in an unbroken 114-run stand as Warwickshire closed on 364-5 ahead of Saturday's forecast rain.

Against a Hampshire attack missing former Bears left-armer Keith Barker, Hain arrived at the crease in the middle of a top-order hiccup.

Rob Yates and Alex Davies had negotiated the day one evening session flawlessly to compile 82 runs but were separated within three legal deliveries of the morning.

Yates lobbed a caught and bowled back at Kyle Abbott, then Davies reached his 44th first-class fifty with a slap through the covers but perished three balls later when Mohammad Abbas nipped one back into his pads.

Will Rhodes becoming the third victim - leg before to Abbott but Hain settled things after lunch and his cover drive to take him to a 110-ball fifty was the highlight.

Dan Mousley stuck with him for just over an hour and a half in a 69-run stand before he was lbw swinging across the line to Ian Holland, who also produced a rare misjudgement from Hain to be caught behind.

Barnard put on 86 with Hain, as Warwickshire strode into a first-innings lead and to a batting point, to reached his first half-century for the county after his winter move from Worcestershire.

That helped to reach a third bonus point with five balls to spare. And, although Michael Burgess was dropped at deep square leg before aggressively reaching his fifty in 70 balls, he and Barnard were still there at the close.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.