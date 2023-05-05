Close menu

County Championship: Barnard, Hain and Burgess help Bears overpower Hampshire

Sam Hain passed 50 for the 47th time for Warwickshire
LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day two)
Hampshire 229: Vince 75*, Middleton 49; Rushworth 3-38, Woakes 3-45
Warwickshire 364-5: Barnard 91* Hain 85, Burgess 60*, Davies 51;
Warwickshire (6 pts) lead Hampshire (1 pt) by 135 runs
Match scorecard

Sam Hain passed fifty for the third time in five innings this season as Warwickshire continued to dominate Hampshire.

Hain began the season with centuries against Kent and Somerset but, after two failures against Surrey last week, he returned to form with a faultless 85.

Hampshire had found hope with three wickets in a truncated morning session to fashion a collapse from 83 without loss to 95-3 but Ed Barnard, and Michael Burgess both hit half-centuries in an unbroken 114-run stand as Warwickshire closed on 364-5 ahead of Saturday's forecast rain.

Against a Hampshire attack missing former Bears left-armer Keith Barker, Hain arrived at the crease in the middle of a top-order hiccup.

Rob Yates and Alex Davies had negotiated the day one evening session flawlessly to compile 82 runs but were separated within three legal deliveries of the morning.

Yates lobbed a caught and bowled back at Kyle Abbott, then Davies reached his 44th first-class fifty with a slap through the covers but perished three balls later when Mohammad Abbas nipped one back into his pads.

Will Rhodes becoming the third victim - leg before to Abbott but Hain settled things after lunch and his cover drive to take him to a 110-ball fifty was the highlight.

Dan Mousley stuck with him for just over an hour and a half in a 69-run stand before he was lbw swinging across the line to Ian Holland, who also produced a rare misjudgement from Hain to be caught behind.

Barnard put on 86 with Hain, as Warwickshire strode into a first-innings lead and to a batting point, to reached his first half-century for the county after his winter move from Worcestershire.

That helped to reach a third bonus point with five balls to spare. And, although Michael Burgess was dropped at deep square leg before aggressively reaching his fifty in 70 balls, he and Barnard were still there at the close.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.

Comments

Join the conversation

14 comments

  • Comment posted by SFC_fan, today at 20:28

    No chance of any play tomorrow so Hants would have to bat appallingly in their 2nd innings to not get a draw out of this.

    • Reply posted by lincsloon, today at 20:47

      lincsloon replied:
      Got lucky then

  • Comment posted by iggy1987, today at 20:05

    Good comeback performance after last week
    Hainy was never out but the day was the bears
    Another quick 100 tomorrow then turn to our strength

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 20:27

      dunc brownley replied:
      Be nice to get the max in batting points asap as this could be an important factor but what ever lead we have is vital.

      For now we enjoy the CC cricket and many players setting out their bids to may be inline for a Call up for the forthcoming Tests.

  • Comment posted by U936473647382, today at 20:01

    Exciting stuff from The Bears. Hoping the weather will be kind, and we can salvage if not a win, but some decent point from this test.

    • Reply posted by iggy1987, today at 20:07

      iggy1987 replied:
      It's a CC game not a test

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 19:47

    Excellent batting all day, with the tempo gradually increasing as the bowlers tired. Cricket as it has always been played. Barnard is now showing what a decent signing he was.

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 19:56

      dunc brownley replied:
      Has been a good match so far in all departments and just a shame hindered by the weather.

      Yes they all seem to be working as a unit and slowly we doing well.

      Still early days but so far progress is good.

  • Comment posted by Richard hodgson, today at 19:46

    Come on you Bears.

  • Comment posted by dunc brownley, today at 19:45

    Consider they did not start play till after midday then strange wording but a big Yes and the lads done well despite that little mini collapse but going well.

    Appears all the County games late finishes so why cannot Test cricket learn from this.

    Anyway steady knocks and that lovely thing called weather is a major factor in this outcome , maybe ?

    • Reply posted by U936473647382, today at 20:02

      U936473647382 replied:
      Not wrong there, Dunc.

