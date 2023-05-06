Last updated on .From the section Counties

The covers remained on for most of the day in Derby

LV= County Championship Division Two, Incora County Ground, Derby (day three) Leicestershire 122: Budinger 31; Brookes 6-20 Derbyshire 350-7 dec: du Plooy 94, Madsen 67; Mulder 5-67 Derbyshire (6 pts) lead Leicestershire (2 pts) by 228 runs Match scorecard

Derbyshire were frustrated by rain which washed out most of the third day of the County Championship match against Leicestershire at Derby.

The home side batted on in the morning to secure a third batting point before declaring on 350-7, a lead of 228.

But before Leicestershire could begin their second innings, the rain set in and play was called-off for the day after a pitch inspection at 17:00 BST.

The forecast for Sunday is more encouraging so Derbyshire's bowlers should have a full day to try and secure a first victory of the season.

In the 17 minutes of play, Derbyshire added another 24 runs with Zak Chappell securing the extra point with a top-edged pull for six off Wiaan Mulder who finished with figures of 5-67.

Leicestershire's prospects of saving the game were helped by the weather and the breakdown of the groundstaff's blotter which had to be towed off the field at one point.

Although they got it working again, umpires Billy Taylor and Paul Pollard decided conditions were still too damp and gloomy for a resumption after a fourth inspection.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.