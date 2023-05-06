County Championship: Worcestershire v Sussex abandoned on day three
Last updated on .From the section Counties
|LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day three)
|Worcestershire 264: Hose 59, Waite 59, Leach 53; Robinson 7-59 & 34-1
|Sussex 373: Pujara 136, Hudson-Prentice 54; Leach 3-83, Tongue 3-89
|Worcestershire (4 pts) trail Sussex (6 pts) by 75 runs
|Match scorecard
Sussex's hopes of pushing for victory in their County Championship Division Two match with Worcestershire were frustrated by the weather after a total wash-out on day three at New Road.
Heavy morning rain left puddles on the outfield, but the inevitable decision to abandon play was left until 14:50 BST by umpires Peter Hartley and Chris Watts.
The visitors established a first-innings lead of 109 thanks to captain Cheteshwar Pujara's third hundred of the campaign - and eighth for Sussex - during which he passed 1500 runs for the county in only his 12th match.
England pace bowler Ollie Robinson then removed Worcestershire opener Jake Libby on Friday evening.
With a better weather forecast for Sunday, the Pears are set to resume on 34-1 - still 75 in arrears, while Robinson will be looking to add to his eight wickets in the game, having taken 7-59 in Worcestershire's first innings.
Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.
Comments
Join the conversation