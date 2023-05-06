Close menu

County Championship: Hampshire v Warwickshire rained off on day three

comments7

No play at the Ageas Bowl
No play was possible on day three at the Ageas Bowl
LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day three)
Hampshire 229: Vince 75*, Middleton 49; Rushworth 3-38, Woakes 3-45
Warwickshire 364-5: Barnard 91* Hain 85, Burgess 60*, Davies 51;
Warwickshire (6 pts) lead Hampshire (1 pt) by 135 runs
Warwickshire all-rounder Ed Barnard endured a frustrating day as rain prevented any play on day three against Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl.

Barnard was forced to sit and wait on 91 - nine shy of his first Bears century following his winter move from Worcestershire, before play was finally called off at 15:00 BST by umpires Alex Wharf and Russell Warren.

Warwickshire have dominated the first two days, having bowled Hampshire out for 229 before batting throughout the second day to reach 364-5 - a lead of 135.

Comments

Join the conversation

7 comments

  • Comment posted by ET, today at 17:06

    Should be playing the 100 now. Imagine the excitement as they toss a coin to see who wins.

  • Comment posted by Brian, today at 16:58

    We live about 18 miles to the north-east of the Rose Bowl. Only question I have is why did it take until 15.00 to abandon play ? It's been chucking it down here since first thing this morning. Never looked like stopping.

    • Reply posted by all together, today at 17:09

      all together replied:
      Yes that surprised me Im 9 miles away and throwing it down at 7 this morning drove past the ground 11.30 and you knew it wasn't stopping it was so heavy should of called it by lunch.

  • Comment posted by all together, today at 16:46

    Looking like a draw unless Warwickshire can pull some thing great. The weather looking good here for tomorrow, but how much wet has the pitch taken, though it dries quickly.

  • Comment posted by SFC_fan, today at 16:41

    Right, weather has helped us out, now see it out tomorrow Hants. If I were in Warks camp I'd be tempted to declare overnight (sorry Barnard), make us bat all day (or until after tea anyway). We'd need to make 300 or not get bowled out to make sure Warks couldn't chase it down. If you bat on you're taking time out of the game.

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 16:57

      dunc brownley replied:
      Was thinking that point he may have to take one for the Team and say right lads we sacrificed a landmark for one of the lads batting do you better do us proud and bowl them out.

      Brave call or not but could make the last day interesting.

