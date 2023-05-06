Last updated on .From the section Counties

No play was possible on day three at the Ageas Bowl

LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day three) Hampshire 229: Vince 75*, Middleton 49; Rushworth 3-38, Woakes 3-45 Warwickshire 364-5: Barnard 91* Hain 85, Burgess 60*, Davies 51; Warwickshire (6 pts) lead Hampshire (1 pt) by 135 runs Match scorecard

Warwickshire all-rounder Ed Barnard endured a frustrating day as rain prevented any play on day three against Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl.

Barnard was forced to sit and wait on 91 - nine shy of his first Bears century following his winter move from Worcestershire, before play was finally called off at 15:00 BST by umpires Alex Wharf and Russell Warren.

Warwickshire have dominated the first two days, having bowled Hampshire out for 229 before batting throughout the second day to reach 364-5 - a lead of 135.