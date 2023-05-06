Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Eve Jones now has two half-centuries in her last three matches for Central Sparks

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, Emirates Old Trafford Thunder 234 (47.1 overs): Ecclestone 74, Lamb 56; Burns 4-56 Central Sparks 223-9 (45 overs): E Jones 69, Burns 37, Cross 3-40 Match tied (DLS method) Scorecard . Table

England's Sophie Ecclestone hit a career-best 74 off 65 balls but she could not prevent Central Sparks grabbing a thrilling tie against Thunder in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

After winless Thunder posted 234 in a rain-affected match at Old Trafford, Sparks tied the match via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method by scrambling to 223-9 in 45 overs.

Ecclestone's 74 came off 65 balls and included two sixes, while opener Emma Lamb also impressed with 56.

Tara Norris took two wickets in two balls in the 42nd over as Sparks slipped to 201-8, but Davina Perrin (27 not out) and Grace Potts (seven not out) levelled the scores - a tie sealed with a leg-bye off the final ball.

"It was a bit of a mad finish," said Thunder's Ecclestone. "It was a great game and a great spectacle to watch.

"It was great to be back in the side and score a few runs. I think that's something I want to start doing more for Thunder and hopefully England."

Elsewhere in the Trophy, Northern Diamonds were skittled for just 62 against The Blaze - Nadine de Klerk taking 7-33.

Nervy Blaze knocked off the runs for the loss of six wickets.

The match between Southern Vipers and Western Storm was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of bad weather.