Chris Rushworth has taken 22 wickets in his first four games for Warwickshire following his move from Durham

LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day four) Hampshire 229 & 97: Vince 52*; Rushworth 7-38, Woakes 2-23 Warwickshire 410-8 dec: Barnard 95, Burgess 88, Hain 85, Davies 51; Abbas 4-55 Warwickshire (22 pts) beat Hampshire (1 pt) by and innings and 84 runs Match scorecard

Chris Rushworth decimated Hampshire to help Warwickshire claim a comprehensive County Championship victory by an innings and 84 runs at the Ageas Bowl.

Fast bowler Rushworth, who arrived from Durham in the winter, took 7-38 as Hampshire were skittled for 97 and finished with match figures of 10-76.

Rushworth produced high-quality movement to slice through Hampshire's batting line-up and earn Warwickshire's first victory at the Ageas Bowl since 2010.

Hampshire had been 35-9 at one point and the only thing that held up Warwickshire was a solo rearguard from James Vince - who scored 52 not out and shared in a 62-run last-wicket stand with Mohammad Abbas.

Only Middlesex seamer Tim Murtagh has taken more Championship wickets than Rushworth since 2010, but he had only taken seven or more wickets in an innings three times before.

Felix Organ was the first to fall, trapped lbw second ball - his average slumping to seven this season - to give Hampshire their 19th single-figure opening partnership in 32 innings since the start of last season.

Nick Gubbins showed intent with 21 off 29 balls as Hampshire sought to wipe off their 181-run deficit and make the game safe.

But the former Middlesex batter nicked Rushworth behind before Chris Woakes joined the party to trap Fletcha Middleton plumb in front.

Rushworth continued his charge when Tom Prest dangled a bat to give Michael Burgess a sprawling catch before Ben Brown pushed at one which bounced on him to first slip.

Liam Dawson scored an all-run four then lost his middle stump to a hooping in-swinger from Rushworth, who then had Ian Holland leg before to a ball that stayed low.

Woakes struck with the second ball after lunch as Hampshire slumped to 34-8, James Fuller edging off the shoulder of his bat to first slip.

Rushworth, who took a hat-trick at the Ageas Bowl in 2015 across three overs, returned from the interval to notch his 10th wicket of the match, Kyle Abbott edging behind as Hampshire lost eight wickets for just nine runs.

Captain Vince, who scored an unbeaten 75 in the first innings, had watched aghast at his team's capitulation but proved it was possible to survive and score runs.

His half-century came in 83 balls as he totted up 53.6% of his team's second-innings runs.

At the other end, Abbas claimed his first runs of 2023 and marched past his previous Hampshire best of eight, but he had made only nine when he wildly swung down the wicket to be stumped off Danny Briggs as the visitors wrapped up the win.

Earlier, Warwickshire declared on 410-8 having added 46 runs in just under 40 minutes - with Abbas taking all three wickets to fall.

Ed Barnard only added four runs having been stuck on 91 for over 40 hours because of Saturday's rain.

Woakes drove to mid-off and Burgess fell for 88 when he edged behind, as Warwickshire scored quickly and gave themselves plenty of time to bowl out Hampshire.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.