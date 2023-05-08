Last updated on .From the section Cricket

KL Rahul was injured during the Lucknow Super Giants' game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore last Monday

Ishan Kishan will replace KL Rahul in India's squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia.

Rahul, 31, will miss the final and the rest of the Indian Premier League season after tearing a tendon in his right leg.

He was hurt while fielding for Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore on 1 May.

Kishan, 24, has represented India in shorter formats but is yet to make his Test debut.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Monday that "Rahul will undergo surgery at the earliest followed by rehab".

Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper Kishan was named in the Test squad for the first two games of the four-match series at home to Australia in February - which India won 2-1 - but did not play.

Jaydev Unadkat and Umesh Yadav have both been included in the squad for the WTC final, but are being monitored after picking up injuries in recent weeks.

The final will be held at the Oval in London between 7 and 11 June.

Australia then play the first Ashes Test against England at Edgbaston on 16 June.